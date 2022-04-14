Technology News
  • Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Launched to Offer OTT Content Access at an Affordable Price

Tata Play Binge Starter pack is available at Rs. 49 with 30 days of validity.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2022 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play/ Tata Play

Tata Play has the Binge app to offer access to OTT content on mobile devices

Highlights
  • Tata Play Binge Starter pack offers access to Zee5, other OTT platforms
  • The new pack can be used for watching OTT content on mobile devices
  • Tata Play also has Binge Basic and Premium packs

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has launched the Binge Starter pack as its most affordable offering for accessing over-the-top (OTT) content on mobile devices. The new pack provides access to four distinct OTT platforms, namely Eros Now, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and Zee5. Once activated, the Tata Play Binge Starter pack offers OTT content access on compatible devices through the Tata Play Binge app. Tata Play also has the Basic and Premium packs that are available at Rs. 149 and Rs. 299, respectively.

The Tata Play Binge Starter pack is priced at Rs. 49 and comes with 30 days of validity. It includes a seven-day free trial and allows access to OTT content across three mobile devices simultaneously. This means that once activated, the new pack allows you to watch content from platforms including Eros Now, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and Zee5 on up to three mobile devices.

However, it is important to note that the Tata Play Binge Starter pack does not allow content streaming on TV or the Web. You will also be required to have the Tata Play Binge app installed on your device to watch movies and TV shows from the supported OTT platforms.

DreamDTH initially reported about the launch of the Tata Play Binge Starter pack, though Tata Play also separately confirmed its debut to Gadgets 360.

Similar to other Binge plans, the Starter pack is exclusively available to Tata Play users. It also requires the DTH connection active, though you will be able to watch content through the Tata Play Binge app on your mobile devices.

The Tata Play Binge app, which was launched alongside the rebranding of Tata Sky as Tata Play in January, is aimed to offer OTT content from a list of 13 platforms under one roof. It works with the login credentials that you have for your DTH connection.

Alongside announcing its rebranding, Tata Play introduced Netflix to its portfolio of OTT platforms available through the Binge app. The US streaming platform is, though, not a part of the newly launched Starter pack.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Tata Play Binge Starter pack, Tata Play Binge, Tata Play, Zee5, Hungama, Eros Now, ShemarooMe
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
