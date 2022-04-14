Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has launched the Binge Starter pack as its most affordable offering for accessing over-the-top (OTT) content on mobile devices. The new pack provides access to four distinct OTT platforms, namely Eros Now, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and Zee5. Once activated, the Tata Play Binge Starter pack offers OTT content access on compatible devices through the Tata Play Binge app. Tata Play also has the Basic and Premium packs that are available at Rs. 149 and Rs. 299, respectively.

The Tata Play Binge Starter pack is priced at Rs. 49 and comes with 30 days of validity. It includes a seven-day free trial and allows access to OTT content across three mobile devices simultaneously. This means that once activated, the new pack allows you to watch content from platforms including Eros Now, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and Zee5 on up to three mobile devices.

However, it is important to note that the Tata Play Binge Starter pack does not allow content streaming on TV or the Web. You will also be required to have the Tata Play Binge app installed on your device to watch movies and TV shows from the supported OTT platforms.

DreamDTH initially reported about the launch of the Tata Play Binge Starter pack, though Tata Play also separately confirmed its debut to Gadgets 360.

Similar to other Binge plans, the Starter pack is exclusively available to Tata Play users. It also requires the DTH connection active, though you will be able to watch content through the Tata Play Binge app on your mobile devices.

The Tata Play Binge app, which was launched alongside the rebranding of Tata Sky as Tata Play in January, is aimed to offer OTT content from a list of 13 platforms under one roof. It works with the login credentials that you have for your DTH connection.

Alongside announcing its rebranding, Tata Play introduced Netflix to its portfolio of OTT platforms available through the Binge app. The US streaming platform is, though, not a part of the newly launched Starter pack.