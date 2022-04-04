Technology News
  • Tata Neu 'Super App' Launch Date Set for April 7; Set to Offer Deals, Payments Support

Tata Neu is designed as a unified platform to connect a list of brands by the salt-to-software conglomerate.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 April 2022 15:15 IST
Photo Credit: Apple App Store/ Tata Digital

Tata Neu is coming this week to take on the likes of Amazon, Google, and Jio

Highlights
  • Tata Neu has been in the works for some time
  • The new app will allow users to shop and use reward points
  • Tata Neu will also be used for making payments at offline stores

Tata Neu — the one-stop mobile app by Tata Digital to enable shopping and payments under one roof — is launching for the general public on April 7. The app is currently available only to Tata Group employees for testing. The digital-focussed subsidiary of the Indian behemoth has disclosed the launch date of the Tata Neu app through its listings on Google Play and Apple's App Store. The new offering will work as a 'super app' and cater to customers for their daily grocery, electronics, financial, flight, and holiday requirements.

In a bid to take on the likes of Amazon, Google, and Jio, Tata Neu is designed as a unified platform to connect a list of brands by the salt-to-software conglomerate.

The app will offer common reward points called NeuCoins that customers will earn for buying products online and at physical locations. It will also list offers from various Tata entities including AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, and Westside, among others, according to the details available on the Tata website.

Alongside allowing shopping, Tata Neu will allow users to pay for their utility bills and both online and in-store purchases using Tata Pay. It will also support the government's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as well as offer EMI options to customers. Users will also be able to send money over UPI or to a bank account using the Tata Neu app, its updated listing on Google Play shows.

The Tata Neu app will be available to both Android and iOS users following its debut this week.

In addition to allowing purchases and payments, Tata Neu will help offer financial services to users, the screenshots on the App Store listing of the app suggest.

Tata has been working on Tata Neu for the last several months. It has been tested internally and shown to various experts in the industry for their feedback, people familiar with the development told Gadgets 360.

By bringing Tata Neu, Tata seems to make the competition tougher for Indian fintech companies including Paytm and MobiKwik as it has scale to grow the app using its offline retail channels. The company also has a strong base across segments that could help attract users at the initial stage.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Tata has rewards as one of the major focus areas that it could run through Tata Neu to build a "connective layer" for its services. If it becomes successful, the company could make the largest loyalty programme in the country.

Tata is said to be working with investment firms including Japan's SoftBank to raise capital for Tata Neu and its related operations.

Further reading: Tata Neu, Tata Group, Tata Digital, Tata
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
हिंदी
