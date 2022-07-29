Technology News
  Swiggy Allows Permanent Work From Anywhere for Most Teams, to Report in Office Once Every Quarter 

Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams, to Report in Office Once Every Quarter 

Swiggy has a workforce of around 5,000 working out of 487 cities across India. 

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 29 July 2022 16:53 IST
Swiggy has announced to roll out permanent work-from-anywhere

  • Swiggy on Friday said it will allow permanent work-from-anywhere
  • Corporate and technology teams will continue to work rem
  • They will merge once in every quarter at their base location for a week

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it will allow permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees.

Going forward, corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely, the company said in a statement.

They will converge once in every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, it added.

However, employees who are in "partner-facing roles" are required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations, it added.

Swiggy said the decision to allow permanent work-from-anywhere was taken based on "team needs and feedback from several managers and employees, who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years".

"Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders," Swiggy Human Resources Head Girish Menon said.

At present, Swiggy has a total workforce of around 5,000 working out of 487 cities in 27 states and four Union Territories across India, the company said.

In May, Swiggy acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform. The food delivery app announced that post acquisition, Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app. This move allows Swiggy to offer dining out table reservations and events as well as strengthen its business. It will enable restaurant partners to reach more customers in order to grow their business. As per Swiggy, the acquisition will allow it “to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category.”

Swiggy also offers a comprehensive membership program ‘Swiggy One' giving its customers benefits across its on-demand services. Probably, one thing that was missing from the app was an option to allow its customers book tables, and get discounts on dining out options.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
