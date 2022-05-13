Swiggy has acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform. The food delivery app announced that post acquisition, Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app. This move will allow Swiggy to offer dining out table reservations and events as well as strengthen its business. It will enable restaurant partners to reach more customers in order to grow their business. As per Swiggy, the acquisition will allow it “to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category.”

As per the announcement by Swiggy, the acquisition of Dineout will enable Swiggy to cater to every food occasion. Dineout has a network of over 50,000 restaurant partners, and the platform founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor will join Swiggy when the acquisition is completed. The financial details about the acquisition are not known yet. Swiggy, along with its Instamart service, offers food delivery in 28 cities. Its Genie pick up and drop service is available in 68 cities.

