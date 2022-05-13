Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Announces Dineout Acquisition, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category

Swiggy Announces Dineout Acquisition, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category

Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 May 2022 15:22 IST
Swiggy Announces Dineout Acquisition, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category

Financial details of Swiggy’s acquisition of Dineout are not known

Highlights
  • Swiggy offers food delivery services in 28 cities
  • Dineout has a network of over 50,000 restaurants
  • The acquisition to help Swiggy strengthen its business

Swiggy has acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform. The food delivery app announced that post acquisition, Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app. This move will allow Swiggy to offer dining out table reservations and events as well as strengthen its business. It will enable restaurant partners to reach more customers in order to grow their business. As per Swiggy, the acquisition will allow it “to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category.”

As per the announcement by Swiggy, the acquisition of Dineout will enable Swiggy to cater to every food occasion. Dineout has a network of over 50,000 restaurant partners, and the platform founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor will join Swiggy when the acquisition is completed. The financial details about the acquisition are not known yet. Swiggy, along with its Instamart service, offers food delivery in 28 cities. Its Genie pick up and drop service is available in 68 cities.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy, Dineout
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
China Bans Education Apps for Pre-School Children to Reduce Smartphone Addiction
Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold

Related Stories

Swiggy Announces Dineout Acquisition, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Swiggy to Acquire Dineout, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category
  4. Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
  5. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple No Longer World’s Most Valuable Company, Dethroned by Saudi Aramco
  2. Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
  3. Swiggy Announces Dineout Acquisition, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category
  4. China Bans Education Apps for Pre-School Children to Reduce Smartphone Addiction
  5. Morbius, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Out in May in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, More
  6. UAE-Based Emirates Plans on Adding Bitcoin as a Payments Service: Report
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode
  8. Fiio JD3 Wired In-Ear Monitors With 9.2mm Drivers Launched in India: All the Details
  9. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased
  10. Terra Blockchain Officially Frozen Over Fears of Governance Attack, Native LUNA Token Remains Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.