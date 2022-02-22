Technology News
  • RBI Cautions Public Against Prepaid Payment Instruments Issued by Unauthorised Entities

RBI Cautions Public Against Prepaid Payment Instruments Issued by Unauthorised Entities

RBI said sRide Tech Private Limited is operating a semi-closed (non-closed) prepaid instrument through its sRide app without obtaining required authorisation.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 February 2022 17:15 IST
The RBI urged people to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s

Highlights
  • People dealing with sRide will be doing so at their own risk
  • The list of authorised payment system providers are displayed
  • Members of public should verify and satisfy themselves

The RBI on Tuesday said Gurugram-registered sRide Tech Private Limited is operating a pre-paid instrument (wallet) through its car-pooling app sRide without obtaining the required permissions, as it cautioned the public against using applications issued by unauthorised entities.

As such, any person dealing with sRide Tech Private Limited, will be doing so at their own risk, the central bank said in a statement.

RBI said sRide Tech Private Limited is operating a semi-closed (non-closed) pre-paid instrument (wallet) through its car-pooling app sRide without obtaining the required authorisation from RBI under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

The RBI urged people to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s, dealing with and before parting with their money to any such unauthorised entity.

"In their own interest, members of public should verify and satisfy themselves that the application used or the entity they are dealing with is authorised to carry out the activity it performs or assures to perform," it said.

The list of authorised payment system providers and authorised payment system operators are displayed on the RBI website. 

