Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer

Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer

The appointee will be part of Spotify’s experimental growth team.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 February 2022 13:14 IST
Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Haithem Ferdi

In the third quarter of 2021, some 381 million monthly active users

Highlights
  • Spotify is yet to step into Web3 sector
  • Spotify’s application process currently open
  • The appointee will work on Web3 projects

Spotify is looking to hire a senior-level engineer to work with upcoming technologies like Web3. Touted as the next phase of the Internet, Web3 will largely be backed by the blockchain technology. Spotify wishes to try out the Web3 space, especially at a time when its elements like the metaverse and NFTs are witnessing major adoption and churning billions of dollars from the likes of enthusiasts. As of now, Spotify has not linked its brand to any element of Web3 space.

The appointee will be a part of Spotify's experimental growth team. One of the major focus areas of the chosen candidate will be to use Web3 components and map out the next big step for the music streaming giant.

“You will work facilitate collaboration with product, insights, and design to uncover the next growth opportunity leveraging new technologies, like Web3,” Spotify's LinkedIn posting read.

The job listing has asked for experience leading explorations and prototyping new products.

In the third quarter of 2021, some 381 million monthly active users (MAUs) streamed music or podcasts via Spotify around the world, statistics platform Statista had claimed.

It seems natural for Spotify to explore Web3 initiatives given the fact that international music artists like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmello, and Ariana Grande have performed in the metaverse in recent times.

Spotify is not the only popular brand however, that is looking to venture into the Web3 space.

YouTube has begun scouting for a project management director to develop and head its Web3 strategies and integrate elements such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse into its platform used by over two billion people worldwide.

Indian music label T-Series also recently announced its entry into the metaverse in partnership with Hungama Digital to create NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing Bollywood content parented by T-Series.

Recently, a similar job listing was posted by Microsoft as well. The software giant was looking for a Director of Business Development - Cryptocurrencies earlier this month, and the applying process was closed within three days.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Web3, Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Spotify
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report
Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10

Related Stories

Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  7. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Fails JerryRigEverything Bend Test
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
  2. Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
  3. Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10
  4. Twitter Testing a Way to Let Users Untag Themselves From Threads: Report
  5. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Faces $1 Million Lawsuit Over Allegedly Stolen Bored Ape
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Fails to Pass JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Breaks in Half
  7. CAT: Randeep Hooda Netflix Series Announced, From Saand Ki Aankh Writer Balwinder Singh Janjua
  8. Hisense Infinity H60 5G Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 3D Leather Back Cover Announced
  9. Benq Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Gaming Monitor for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Launched in India
  10. Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.