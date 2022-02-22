Spotify is looking to hire a senior-level engineer to work with upcoming technologies like Web3. Touted as the next phase of the Internet, Web3 will largely be backed by the blockchain technology. Spotify wishes to try out the Web3 space, especially at a time when its elements like the metaverse and NFTs are witnessing major adoption and churning billions of dollars from the likes of enthusiasts. As of now, Spotify has not linked its brand to any element of Web3 space.

The appointee will be a part of Spotify's experimental growth team. One of the major focus areas of the chosen candidate will be to use Web3 components and map out the next big step for the music streaming giant.

“You will work facilitate collaboration with product, insights, and design to uncover the next growth opportunity leveraging new technologies, like Web3,” Spotify's LinkedIn posting read.

The job listing has asked for experience leading explorations and prototyping new products.

In the third quarter of 2021, some 381 million monthly active users (MAUs) streamed music or podcasts via Spotify around the world, statistics platform Statista had claimed.

It seems natural for Spotify to explore Web3 initiatives given the fact that international music artists like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmello, and Ariana Grande have performed in the metaverse in recent times.

Spotify is not the only popular brand however, that is looking to venture into the Web3 space.

YouTube has begun scouting for a project management director to develop and head its Web3 strategies and integrate elements such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse into its platform used by over two billion people worldwide.

Indian music label T-Series also recently announced its entry into the metaverse in partnership with Hungama Digital to create NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing Bollywood content parented by T-Series.

Recently, a similar job listing was posted by Microsoft as well. The software giant was looking for a Director of Business Development - Cryptocurrencies earlier this month, and the applying process was closed within three days.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.