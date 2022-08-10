Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned Home With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds on Android: All Details

Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned Home With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds on Android: All Details

Spotify said the redesigned layout will also be available to iOS users.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 August 2022 17:41 IST
Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned Home With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds on Android: All Details

Photo Credit: Spotify

With the new update, the music feed will give users quick access to suggestions, Spotify says

Highlights
  • Spotify claims the update will make browsing through content easier
  • Spotify will roll out the update to iOS devices later
  • The music feed will feature dedicated buttons

Spotify has redesigned its home page to display separate feeds for music and podcasts, the company announced on Tuesday. The streaming service is rolling out an update for its Android app, which features an updated home interface. While Spotify has also confirmed the updated design will make its way to iOS devices, it is yet to share a definite release timeline. The company claims that the new home page will make browsing through content easier than the previous design, which combined both music and podcasts.

The music and podcast streaming platform has announced a new update for its app. With the new update the company is bringing a redesigned home page, which separates music and podcasts feeds. Spotify claims that this will make browsing through content a user is looking for easier.

Spotify is currently rolling out the update only Android users. The company said that it will be rolled out to iOS users as well, but a specific release date is yet to be revealed. According to Spotify, the updated home interface “will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.”

With the new update, the music feed will give users quick access to suggestions, Spotify says. The music feed will also display album and playlist recommendations. The company also said that there will be dedicated buttons that will allow users to easily share, like, and play music from within the music feed.

The dedicated Podcast and Shows feed will allow users to “head straight” to new episodes, according to Spotify. The feed will also display personalised podcast recommendations. Additionally, the update will allow users to read episode descriptions and save them to the Your Episodes list. Users will also be able to play the podcast without leaving the page, “so the experience starts from one place,” the company said.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
DoT Invites Application From Firms Willing to Set Up Private Telecom Network

Related Stories

Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned Home With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds on Android: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With Temperature Sensor Launched: Details
  2. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  4. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  5. Lenovo Legion Y70 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  7. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man Remastered PC
  10. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details
  2. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details
  3. China Launches 16 New Satellites Into Orbit for Commercial Remote Sensing, Atmospheric Imaging: Report
  4. Pegasus Spyware Creator NSO Group Has Large Presence in Europe With 22 Active Contracts: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Foxconn Feels Sting of Fewer Smartphone Sales, Says Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  8. RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice
  9. Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details
  10. Policybazaar Vulnerabilities Exposed Personal Details of Lakhs of Customers, Defence Personnel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.