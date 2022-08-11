Technology News
  Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know

Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know

Buyers will have to create an account on Spotify to buy tickets.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 August 2022 14:10 IST
Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know

Spotify doesn’t set the prices of its concert tickets, as per the company's website

Highlights
  • Spotify's new website is currently under testing in the US
  • The website currently has a limited selection of upcoming US concerts
  • Spotify is testing selling tickets via its app too

Spotify is testing out a new service to sell concert tickets directly to fans. The music streaming platform will test the service using the Spotify app and a new website. The website's official page reportedly says that the company sells tickets on behalf of third parties, which may include venues and event promoters, among others. Spotify's new website for selling concert tickets has a limited selection of upcoming US-based concerts for participating artists like Limbeck, Tokimonsta, and Annie DiRusso, at the moment. The buyers are supposed to create a Spotify account in order to buy tickets.

As first reported by Music Ally, the music and podcast streaming platform Spotify has begun testing its new service for selling concert tickets to the fans directly in the United States. Currently, the testing only includes a small number of artists like Limbeck, Tokimonsta, and Annie DiRusso. The pre-sale tickets are available to fans via the Spotify app and a new dedicated website.

“At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” a spokesperson told Music Ally. “Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Spotify also has partnered with Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, and See Tickets to sell tickets via its latest Live Event Feed, according to another report by TechCrunch. Users can browse nearby shows and purchase tickets through a third party with the help of this feed.

Though, a point to be noted here is that Spotify's new website for concert tickets, unlike its live event feed, lets users buy tickets through the platform itself.

The TechCrunch report also pointed out that the official page of Spotify's ticket-selling website states that "the company sells tickets on behalf of third parties which can include venues, event promoters, fan clubs and artists as their disclosed ticketing agent.” This indicates that Spotify users will have to pay a booking fee for the concert tickets, which will be disclosed during checkout. Spotify doesn't set the prices of its tickets, as per the company's website.

Notably, buyers will have to create a Spotify account in order to buy tickets, according to the support page for Spotify tickets. Moreover, the company says that users must present their email confirmation and a valid ID at the venue's box office to pick up tickets. "It also prohibits the resale of its tickets, something that this pickup policy should help prevent."

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Bumble Performs Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates With Surge of Paying Users

Related Stories

Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know
