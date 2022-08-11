Spotify is testing out a new service to sell concert tickets directly to fans. The music streaming platform will test the service using the Spotify app and a new website. The website's official page reportedly says that the company sells tickets on behalf of third parties, which may include venues and event promoters, among others. Spotify's new website for selling concert tickets has a limited selection of upcoming US-based concerts for participating artists like Limbeck, Tokimonsta, and Annie DiRusso, at the moment. The buyers are supposed to create a Spotify account in order to buy tickets.

As first reported by Music Ally, the music and podcast streaming platform Spotify has begun testing its new service for selling concert tickets to the fans directly in the United States. Currently, the testing only includes a small number of artists like Limbeck, Tokimonsta, and Annie DiRusso. The pre-sale tickets are available to fans via the Spotify app and a new dedicated website.

“At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” a spokesperson told Music Ally. “Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Spotify also has partnered with Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, and See Tickets to sell tickets via its latest Live Event Feed, according to another report by TechCrunch. Users can browse nearby shows and purchase tickets through a third party with the help of this feed.

Though, a point to be noted here is that Spotify's new website for concert tickets, unlike its live event feed, lets users buy tickets through the platform itself.

The TechCrunch report also pointed out that the official page of Spotify's ticket-selling website states that "the company sells tickets on behalf of third parties which can include venues, event promoters, fan clubs and artists as their disclosed ticketing agent.” This indicates that Spotify users will have to pay a booking fee for the concert tickets, which will be disclosed during checkout. Spotify doesn't set the prices of its tickets, as per the company's website.

Notably, buyers will have to create a Spotify account in order to buy tickets, according to the support page for Spotify tickets. Moreover, the company says that users must present their email confirmation and a valid ID at the venue's box office to pick up tickets. "It also prohibits the resale of its tickets, something that this pickup policy should help prevent."