Technology News
loading

Spotify Closes Russian Office, Limits Content Amid Ukraine Crisis

Spotify said that earlier in the week it had removed all content from Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 March 2022 10:03 IST
Spotify Closes Russian Office, Limits Content Amid Ukraine Crisis

Spotify’s move came in response to the "unprovoked attack against Ukraine”

Highlights
  • Spotify’s Russia offices are closed till further notice
  • It examined "thousands of podcast episodes since the start of the war"
  • Spotify would keep its service open to Russian users

Music streaming giant Spotify said Wednesday it had closed its office in Russia and removed Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

The move came in response to the "unprovoked attack against Ukraine", Spotify said in a statement, adding it had taken several measures as a result.

"We have closed our office in Russia until further notice," said the Stockholm-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, the streaming giant said it had examined "thousands of podcast episodes since the start of the war" and limited users' ability to find podcasts owned and operated by media outlets tied to the Russian state.

Spotify said that earlier in the week it had removed all content from Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik within the European Union and other markets.

But it would keep its service open to Russian users.

"We believe that it is of utmost importance that our service is available in Russia to allow a global flow of information," Spotify said.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Spotify, Ukraine, Russia
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Recalled Globally Over Burn Injuries Due to Overheating

Related Stories

Spotify Closes Russian Office, Limits Content Amid Ukraine Crisis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
  7. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
  8. Moto G22 Renders, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  9. Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Date Tipped for March 15
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Closes Russian Office, Limits Content Amid Ukraine Crisis
  2. Realme Narzo 50 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme V25 to Launch in China Today: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Apple Event on March 8: New MacBook, iPhone SE 3, Mac mini, iPad Air Expected
  5. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Recalled Globally Over Burn Injuries Due to Overheating
  6. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched
  7. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a Storage and Colour Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Poco Reportedly Working on New Smartwatch, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  9. India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.