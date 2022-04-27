Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify's Premium Subscriber Count Hits 182 Million in Q1 2022, Beats Estimates

Spotify's Premium Subscriber Count Hits 182 Million in Q1 2022, Beats Estimates

Spotify hit record 422 million monthly active users in Q1 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2022 17:03 IST
Spotify's Premium Subscriber Count Hits 182 Million in Q1 2022, Beats Estimates

Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify posted a 24 percent increase in revenue

Highlights
  • Spotify bet big on podcasts such as "The Joe Rogan Experience"
  • Spotify expects total monthly active users of 428 million in Q2
  • Its premium subscribers rose to 182 million from 158 million

Spotify Technology reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on higher advertising income and as more people subscribed to its premium service, sending the audio streaming platform's shares up about 5 percent in trading before the bell.

The company has bet big on podcasts, investing over a billion dollars in acquiring shows such as the "The Joe Rogan Experience" and other businesses in a bid to draw users to a growing non-music audio segment.

Total monthly active users rose 19 percent to a record 422 million in the first quarter.

The Swedish company posted a 24 percent increase in revenue to EUR 2.66 billion (roughly Rs. 21,598 crore) in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of EUR 2.62 billion (roughly Rs. 21,271 crore), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Spotify said the share of podcasts in content consumption on its platform grew by double digits and reached an all-time high in the reported quarter.

The company now expects total monthly active users of 428 million in the second quarter following the closure of its Russian operations and the reversal of a loss of users after a service outage in March.

Spotify forecast second-quarter revenue of EUR 2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 22,724 crore), compared with estimates of EUR 2.81 billion (roughly Rs. 22,805 crore).

Premium subscribers, who account for most of the company's revenue, rose to 182 million from 158 million, while advertisement-supported revenue rose 31 percent to EUR 282 million (roughly Rs. 2,288 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
El Salvador Is Struggling With Mainstream Bitcoin Adoption, Reveals Survey

Related Stories

Spotify's Premium Subscriber Count Hits 182 Million in Q1 2022, Beats Estimates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  6. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Phone That Looks Like OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on TENAA
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.