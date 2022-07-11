Technology News
  Spotify Silently Enables Real Time Lyrics Support on Google Nest Hub: Report

Spotify Silently Enables Real-Time Lyrics Support on Google Nest Hub: Report

Spotify’s real-time lyrics are already accessible on iOS, Android, gaming consoles, desktop PCs, and some smart TVs.

Updated: 11 July 2022 15:00 IST
Spotify Silently Enables Real-Time Lyrics Support on Google Nest Hub: Report

Spotify is yet to officially announce real-time lyrics support for the smart display

Highlights
  • Spotify has silently enabled real-time lyrics support on Google Nest Hub
  • The feature enables Spotify users to listen to music while viewing lyrics
  • Spotify is yet to officially announce real-time lyrics for smart display

Spotify has secretly started to enable real-time lyrics on the Google Nest Hub, according to a report from 9to5Google. The feature enables you use Spotify to listen to music while viewing lyrics that change as the song continues. It is already accessible on iOS, Android, gaming consoles, desktop PCs, and some smart TVs, as reported by The Verge.

Although the launch of the function hasn't been formally acknowledged by Spotify, a number of users have reported seeing real-time lyrics on their Nest Hub gadgets.

When you select a song, the lyrics icon will display in the bottom-right corner of the screen. By pressing the icon, you may access the feature, according to the report by 9to5Google. The feature is demonstrated in the video that is posted below.

It's unclear exactly when or where Spotify made the feature available. The Verge requested a statement from Spotify but did not receive a response right away.

Real-time lyrics were initially only accessible to users in a few South American, Central American, and Asian nations. Everyone may now sing karaoke or learn the words to a new song thanks to the feature's global expansion in November.

According to a report by The Verge, Spotify originally collaborated with Genius for its "Behind the Lyrics" function, which has since been dropped in favour of real-time lyrics. However, Musixmatch, a provider of music data, now provides real-time lyrics.

Similar karaoke-friendly features that let you display album art and real-time song lyrics through Amazon Music are currently available on the Amazon Echo Show and Meta Portal.

Additionally, even though YouTube Music added lyrics support for Android, iOS, and the web in 2020, you still have to manually scroll through them while you listen because they don't advance with the music. It appears that the Nest Hub has not yet received this capability.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Spotify, Android, iOS, YouTube Music, Meta, Amazon Echo
