Spotify Rebrands Live Audio Streaming Service to Spotify Live

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday re-branded its live audio-streaming service to Spotify Live and announced a slew of new content by top artists, as it doubles down on the format at a time when virtual events continue to attract audiences.

Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a livestream function on the main Spotify app.

Listeners can tune into live programming and take part in live chats through the creator or artist's Spotify page, the company said in a blogpost.

As part of the roll-out, music group Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15 and comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast on NBA playoffs starting May.

The shows will be available in select markets, the company said.

Recently, Spotify was found to be testing another new feature on the main app called Featured Curators playlists. This feature would bring user-created playlists to the homepage of the app. This will allow users to discover new music via a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers. The feature is currently in test phase and will be slowly rolled out to users in select regions. Apart from that, the company is also testing an 'audio newsfeed' feature that'll help in easy podcast discovery.

