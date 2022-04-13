Technology News
Spotify Rebrands Live Audio Streaming Service to Spotify Live

Spotify also announced a bunch of new content by top artists.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2022 10:29 IST
Spotify Rebrands Live Audio Streaming Service to Spotify Live

Spotify Live was originally launched in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom

Highlights
  • Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15
  • Comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast
  • The shows will be available in select markets, Spotify said

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday re-branded its live audio-streaming service to Spotify Live and announced a slew of new content by top artists, as it doubles down on the format at a time when virtual events continue to attract audiences.

Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a livestream function on the main Spotify app.

Listeners can tune into live programming and take part in live chats through the creator or artist's Spotify page, the company said in a blogpost.

As part of the roll-out, music group Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15 and comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast on NBA playoffs starting May.

The shows will be available in select markets, the company said.

Recently, Spotify was found to be testing another new feature on the main app called Featured Curators playlists. This feature would bring user-created playlists to the homepage of the app. This will allow users to discover new music via a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers. The feature is currently in test phase and will be slowly rolled out to users in select regions. Apart from that, the company is also testing an 'audio newsfeed' feature that'll help in easy podcast discovery. 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Live, Swedish House Mafia, Hasan Minhaj, NBA
