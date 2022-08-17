Spotify is offering three months of free subscription to new Premium members. This deal is applicable only to individual and student users. Family and Duo members can get a one-month subscription for free. These offers are only open to users who have not previously tried a Premium subscription. Individual subscribers will have to pay Rs. 119 for a monthly subscription after the three-month period ends. In related news, Spotify is reportedly testing out a new feature that allows users to record audio reactions to music playlists and upload them as podcasts.

Meanwhile, Family and Duo members can get a month of free Premium subscription under this offer. Only users who have not previously subscribed to a Premium plan can avail of these offers until September 11.

In related news, a Reddit user from Vietnam has spotted a new reaction feature in the Spotify app. As per a report by the Verge, the app shows a prompt while listening to a music playlist which leads to a green-coloured button asking users to "Record an episode" to share their thoughts on the playlist.

The audio reaction will then get uploaded as a podcast episode. Users will reportedly be able to add background music and tags, and make other minor edits prior to uploading their reaction. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Spotify confirmed that it is "running a limited test of in-app audio creation."

Spotify recently redesigned its homepage to separate music and podcast feeds. The new dedicated Podcast and Shows feed offers users personalised podcast recommendations, save episodes to Your Episodes list, and more.