Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions

Spotify users can take advantage of this offer until September 11.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 17 August 2022 19:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify’s Premium plan gives users access to ad-free streaming, group sessions, more

Highlights
  • Spotify confirmed that its running limited test of in-app audio creation
  • It allows users to upload audio reactions as podcast episodes
  • Spotify redesigned its homepage to separate music, podcast feeds

Spotify is offering three months of free subscription to new Premium members. This deal is applicable only to individual and student users. Family and Duo members can get a one-month subscription for free. These offers are only open to users who have not previously tried a Premium subscription. Individual subscribers will have to pay Rs. 119 for a monthly subscription after the three-month period ends. In related news, Spotify is reportedly testing out a new feature that allows users to record audio reactions to music playlists and upload them as podcasts.

Spotify will grant subscribers access to the Premium plan for free for three months. The service will be applicable to Individual and student subscribers will get access to ad-free music streaming, group sessions, and the ability to download up to 10,000 songs on five devices. When the offer ends, users will have to pay a Rs.119 and Rs. 59 monthly subscription fee for Individual and Student plan, respectively.

Meanwhile, Family and Duo members can get a month of free Premium subscription under this offer. Only users who have not previously subscribed to a Premium plan can avail of these offers until September 11.

In related news, a Reddit user from Vietnam has spotted a new reaction feature in the Spotify app. As per a report by the Verge, the app shows a prompt while listening to a music playlist which leads to a green-coloured button asking users to "Record an episode" to share their thoughts on the playlist.

The audio reaction will then get uploaded as a podcast episode. Users will reportedly be able to add background music and tags, and make other minor edits prior to uploading their reaction. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Spotify confirmed that it is "running a limited test of in-app audio creation."

Spotify recently redesigned its homepage to separate music and podcast feeds. The new dedicated Podcast and Shows feed offers users personalised podcast recommendations, save episodes to Your Episodes list, and more.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Premium
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
