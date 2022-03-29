Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Testing TikTok Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report

Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report

Spotify is reportedly utilising the technology developed by Podz, which it recently acquired.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 March 2022 18:42 IST
Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report

Spotify users can add the podcasts to their 'Your Episodes' lists from the new feed

Highlights
  • Spotify is using a machine learning model to automatically select clips
  • Spotify announced the acquisition of Podz in June 2021
  • The feature is currently available in limited regions

Spotify is reportedly testing a new 'audio newsfeed' feature for easy podcast discovery on its apps. The new interface is said to provide a TikTok-style vertical scrolling feed that features 60-second clips from various podcasts. It is reportedly utilising a technology that was developed by the startup company Podz, which Spotify acquired last year. This feature is currently said to be available to a limited number of users. These users get a dedicated 'Podcasts' button in the app to access the vertical feed.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Spotify is said to be employing the technology developed by Podz for this feature. It reportedly uses a machine learning model that has been trained on 100,000 hours of audio to automatically select clips from podcasts. Podz was acquired by Spotify in June 2021.

Product designer Chris Messina shared a test video of this the new ‘audio newsfeed' through his Twitter handle. The video showcases a dedicated 'Podcasts' button in the app that takes users to the vertical feed. The feed is populated by clips from podcasts that the users might enjoy with the layout including the cover art of the associated podcast clip. The clip gets transcribed as it is played with the words being highlighted as they are spoken. The user can press the play button if they want to continue listening to the podcast beyond the clip. There is also a '+' button for adding the episode to 'Your Episodes' lists. It should be noted that the new feed may undergo several changes before the final build is released.

Spotify has reportedly confirmed the use of Podz's technology but has not shared its plans for a wider release of the feature or a development roadmap. Spotify could be holding out as it acquires more data to improve the service before launch.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Audio Newsfeed, Podz, Spotify podcast
Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative

Related Stories

Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  4. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  5. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Renders Leaked: Details
  8. Indian Parliamentarian Raises Concerns over 1 Percent TDS on Digital Assets
  9. Caste Certificates in Maharashtra Being Issued on Polygon Blockchain
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s Next Series, Moon Knight
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report
  2. Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative
  3. India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia
  4. Twitter Testing Cricket Tab for Indian Users on Android Amid IPL 2022
  5. Dubai School to Accept Bitcoin, Ether Payments for Tuition Fees: Report
  6. Crypto Ponzi Scheme Busted in Kerala, Investors Allegedly Robbed of Rs. 1,200 Crore
  7. Mahindra Collaborates With Tech Mahindra to Drop Thar SUV NFTs
  8. Pegasus Scandal: NSO Says Israeli Police Was Sold 'Weaker' Variant of Phone Hacking Tool Than Export Version
  9. Tata Motors Says 20 Percent Rise in Battery Cell Cost Increasing Pressure
  10. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines With Anti-Bacterial Technology Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.