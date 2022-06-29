Spotify has announced a new in-app feature called the Supergrouper on June 28. The new feature will enable users to select a group of five artists that might not usually come together on-stage or in the recording studio. The music streaming platform will then create a playlist for the listeners based on your selections. Users will also get a custom card to let them share the Supergroup on social media platforms. As Spotify says that the new feature will let your favourite artists collaborate, it should not be mistaken for a feature that would remix tracks for you.

Spotify has currently only made the new in-app feature available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Philippines. The new in-app feature will also let users customise the name of Spotify-made playlist. Users will have the option to assign roles such as The Lead, The Lyricist, The Hypeman, and more to the artists they select. This feature is aimed at providing a band-like experience for your favourite artists who would not usually come together. Users will receive a custom card that can be shared by them with their friends and followers on different social media platforms.

In the press release, Spotify said, “Although there's no guarantee your favourite artists will get together onstage or in the studio, Supergrouper lets you do the next-best thing. Now, you can really imagine — or even try to manifest — a collaboration between Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, and Maluma.”

In order to get the new Supergrouper in-app feature for the Spotify application, users need to make sure that they are running the latest version of the application. The users should head over to the Supergrouper microsite though their smartphones. They can then start creating their Supergroup by selecting the artists and giving a name to the group.