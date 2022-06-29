Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details

Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details

The new in-app feature is said to be currently available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Philippines.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 29 June 2022 06:44 IST
Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details

Photo Credit: Spotify

Supergrouper will let users customise the name of Spotify-made playlist

Highlights
  • Users need to be running the latest version of Spotify to get the feature
  • Spotify users can assign roles to the selected artists
  • Users will get a custom card to share the playlist

Spotify has announced a new in-app feature called the Supergrouper on June 28. The new feature will enable users to select a group of five artists that might not usually come together on-stage or in the recording studio. The music streaming platform will then create a playlist for the listeners based on your selections. Users will also get a custom card to let them share the Supergroup on social media platforms. As Spotify says that the new feature will let your favourite artists collaborate, it should not be mistaken for a feature that would remix tracks for you.

The music and podcast streaming platform, Spotify has announced on June 28 a new in-app feature called the Supergrouper. The new feature will let the users select five any five artists regardless of their genre or era. Spotify will then create a playlist based on your selection and will let the users share their playlist with others.

Spotify has currently only made the new in-app feature available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Philippines. The new in-app feature will also let users customise the name of Spotify-made playlist. Users will have the option to assign roles such as The Lead, The Lyricist, The Hypeman, and more to the artists they select. This feature is aimed at providing a band-like experience for your favourite artists who would not usually come together. Users will receive a custom card that can be shared by them with their friends and followers on different social media platforms.

In the press release, Spotify said, “Although there's no guarantee your favourite artists will get together onstage or in the studio, Supergrouper lets you do the next-best thing. Now, you can really imagine — or even try to manifest — a collaboration between Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, and Maluma.”

In order to get the new Supergrouper in-app feature for the Spotify application, users need to make sure that they are running the latest version of the application. The users should head over to the Supergrouper microsite though their smartphones. They can then start creating their Supergroup by selecting the artists and giving a name to the group.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Social Media, Supergrouper
Qualcomm Will Reportedly Unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Two Weeks Ahead of Previous Schedule

Related Stories

Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Review
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  9. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  10. Mukesh Ambani Resigns From Jio, Son Akash Made Chairman
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details
  2. NASA's Perseverance Rover Studies Intense Dust Storms on the Red Planet
  3. Ancient Microbes May Help in Search for Life on Other Planets, Claims New Study
  4. Qualcomm Will Reportedly Unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Two Weeks Ahead of Previous Schedule
  5. Semiconductor Shortage Led to Record Wire Fraud Cases Faced by Desperate Buyers: Report
  6. Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann Steps Down, Google Executive Bill Ready to Take Up Charge
  7. Arm Unveils New Chip Technologies for Video Games on Smartphones
  8. Google Rolls Out Third Build for Android 13 Beta 3 in This Month
  9. Google is Reportedly Working on Keeping Political Campaign, Fundraiser Emails Out of Spam Folders
  10. Vivo Partners With Schott for Vivo X80 Pro Featuring Xensation Up High-Performance Cover Glass
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.