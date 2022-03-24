Technology News
loading

Google Allows Spotify Its Own In-App Payment Option in New Pilot

Spotify said its trial with Google was part of a "multi-year agreement".

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2022 10:26 IST
Google Allows Spotify Its Own In-App Payment Option in New Pilot

Google said it would allow developers to introduce a second payment system alongside its own there

Highlights
  • The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers
  • Google and Apple collect up to 30 percent of each payment as a fee
  • Google did not specify the fee that it would collect in the new pilot

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday said it would allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot aimed at countering appmakers' concerns about high fees and allegedly anticompetitive behaviour.

Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing in some countries in the coming months.

The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional billing option next to Google Play's billing system in their apps.

"This pilot will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories," Google said in a blog post.

Under a new competition law in South Korea last year, Google also said it would allow developers to introduce a second payment system alongside its own there.

Spotify said its trial with Google was part of a "multi-year agreement," without elaborating.

App developers such as Spotify that sell digital goods have complained for years about having to use the official payment systems of the Play store and Apple's App Store.

Google and Apple collect up to 30 percent of each payment as a fee, which developers say is too high. Both have lowered fees in many circumstances and have said that they are needed to fund a safe and secure mobile ecosystem.

Google did not specify the fee that it would collect in the new pilot.

The company is ramping up enforcement of its Google Play Billing requirement, and it has said non-compliant apps could be blocked from publishing updates starting on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Spotify, Google Play
Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for April 7, Company Confirms

Related Stories

Google Allows Spotify Its Own In-App Payment Option in New Pilot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  3. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  4. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  8. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: Expected Specifications, Features
  2. YouTube Offers Thousands of Free TV Episodes With Ads in the US
  3. Google Allows Spotify Its Own In-App Payment Option in New Pilot
  4. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for April 7, Company Confirms
  5. Google to Pause Advertisements That Exploit or Dismiss Russia-Ukraine War
  6. PS5 India March 24 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, More
  7. Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. YouTube Rolls Out New Health Features in India to Highlight, Identify Videos From Verified Sources
  9. Instagram Brings Back the Chronological News Feed With 'Following’ and ‘Favourites’: How It Works
  10. Nothing Phone 1 India Launch Set for Q3 2022, to Feature the ‘Best of Pure Android’ and Snapdragon SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.