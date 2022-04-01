Snapchat users on both Android and iOS can now share videos directly from the YouTube app. The update is aimed to ease sharing of YouTube videos on Snapchat, without requiring users to manually copy and paste video links within the content. YouTube videos can directly be added to Stories and individual Snaps through the Snapchat Camera. Creators posting new videos on YouTube will get the ability of getting noticed more by Snapchat users through the new experience that is rolling out globally.

Once a video is shared from YouTube, it can be watched on the Snapchat Story or Snap by tapping the YouTube sticker. It will take users directly to the YouTube app installed on their devices or their preferred mobile browser.

How to share YouTube videos on Snapchat With Snapchat's latest update, you can share your favourite YouTube videos on the Snapchat app by following the steps given below: Open the YouTube app and select a video to watch. Share and then select the Snapchat icon from the menu below. This will take you to the Tap onand then select the Snapchat icon from the menu below. This will take you to the Snapchat Camera Now, the video will appear as an automated YouTube sticker on your original Snap. You can also use the available creative tools to add effects and filters. Once done, tap on the Camera button to save your Snap.

Up until now, Snapchat users were able to share YouTube video links on Snapchat after capturing their Snaps. Users were required to add the video links manually after copying them from YouTube.

The latest integration would be quite helpful if Snapchat users are looking to share vertical videos — especially YouTube Shorts — matching their Snaps and Stories on the platform.