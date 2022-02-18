Snapchat Finally Allows Users to Change Their Username: Here's How

Snapchat is getting an update that allows users to change their usernames on the photo- and video-sharing platform. The much-awaited functionality will be available on both Android and iOS devices starting February 23. With this change, Snapchatters can get rid of their original usernames without having to create an entirely new account. The company confirmed that the username change won't impact aspects of users' accounts, friend lists, Snap codes, Snap scores, and memories. It is worth noting that users will be able to change it only once per year.

Snapchat on Friday announced the coming of the new update. As mentioned, the option to change usernames will be available starting February 23. One needs to follow a few simple steps to change their username on Snapchat.

You can follow these steps to change your Snapchat username once in a year:

Open the Snapchat account and tap the Bitmoji icon to head to the profile screen. Select settings by tapping on the gear icon. Tap Username, and select Change Username. Click continue on the pop-up and enter the new Username. Click on next.

Snapchat did not allow people to change their usernames earlier citing security reasons.

The social media platform has recently started testing multiple new features on the platform. It is introducing a set of new parental controls intended to protect users between the ages of 13 and 17 on the app. Snap said it will restrict the Quick Add feature to limit adult strangers from finding minors on the app to add them as friends. The company is also looking to improve its systems to detect content related to drugs and assist law enforcement agencies' investigations. Snap is also experimenting with mid-roll advertisements that allow creators to earn money from the app. It is currently available in the Snapchat Stories for a select group of creators in the US.