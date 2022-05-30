Snapchat has announced a new Shared Stories feature to the platform. This feature will allow users who have already been added to a Shared Stories group, to invite other Snapchatters into that group to view and contribute to the story. However, the original version of the Snapchat Stories, which was known as Custom Stories, only allowed added friends to view the stories on the app. The social media platform has tried to keep the contents of the group safe by using automatic language detection and some other review tools to monitor additions.

Snapchat on Wednesday, May 25, announced the launch of Shared Stories via a press release. Snapchat members will now see this update on the app. With the Shared Stories feature, users will be able to choose people who can react or contribute to the stories with their own Snap additions. This will allow a kind of new collaboration with their Snap content, according to the company.

Like regular stories on Snapchat, Snaps sent to the Shared Stories too will be deleted after 24 hours. But unlike regular friend Stories and Groups, there will be no chat component to this feature, in order to keep all the conversations between friends only.

Moreover, keeping in mind the safety purpose, the company has added a combination of automatic language detection and new community review tools that allows the users to know about the additions in the group and keep their Snaps in Shared Stories safe.

Snapchat will also notify users if they have joined Shared Stories with someone whom they have blocked on the app.

"This gives Snapchatters the opportunity to leave the Shared Story and ensures Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share content on our platform," explained Snapchat on the occasion.

"Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute. Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who've been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun," the company added.

Besides this, the Shared Stories feature seems to be somewhat similar to the 'Custom Stories' feature on Snapchat. Though Custom Stories was more limited by location, whereas Shared Stories enables anyone to contribute or participate, as long as they are invited to the group.