Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Shared Stories Launched, Will Let Users Collaborate With More Friends

Snapchat Shared Stories Launched, Will Let Users Collaborate With More Friends

Snapchat has added automatic language detection and other review tools to monitor additions in the Shared Stories group.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 30 May 2022 13:50 IST
Snapchat Shared Stories Launched, Will Let Users Collaborate With More Friends

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Snaps sent to the 'Shared Stories' will get deleted after 24 hours like the regular stories

Highlights
  • Shared Stories allows users to choose people to contribute in a group
  • Users get notified if they joined Shared Stories with a blocked contact
  • Snaps in Shared Stories also get deleted after 24 hours 

Snapchat has announced a new Shared Stories feature to the platform. This feature will allow users who have already been added to a Shared Stories group, to invite other Snapchatters into that group to view and contribute to the story. However, the original version of the Snapchat Stories, which was known as Custom Stories, only allowed added friends to view the stories on the app. The social media platform has tried to keep the contents of the group safe by using automatic language detection and some other review tools to monitor additions.

Snapchat on Wednesday, May 25, announced the launch of Shared Stories via a press release. Snapchat members will now see this update on the app. With the Shared Stories feature, users will be able to choose people who can react or contribute to the stories with their own Snap additions. This will allow a kind of new collaboration with their Snap content, according to the company.

Like regular stories on Snapchat, Snaps sent to the Shared Stories too will be deleted after 24 hours. But unlike regular friend Stories and Groups, there will be no chat component to this feature, in order to keep all the conversations between friends only.

Moreover, keeping in mind the safety purpose, the company has added a combination of automatic language detection and new community review tools that allows the users to know about the additions in the group and keep their Snaps in Shared Stories safe.

Snapchat will also notify users if they have joined Shared Stories with someone whom they have blocked on the app.

"This gives Snapchatters the opportunity to leave the Shared Story and ensures Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share content on our platform," explained Snapchat on the occasion.

"Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute. Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who've been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun," the company added.

Besides this, the Shared Stories feature seems to be somewhat similar to the 'Custom Stories' feature on Snapchat. Though Custom Stories was more limited by location, whereas Shared Stories enables anyone to contribute or participate, as long as they are invited to the group.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Shared Stories, Snapchat Stories, Custom Stories
There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards
Elon Musk to ‘Soon’ Open DOGE Payment Option for SpaceX Merchandise

Related Stories

Snapchat Shared Stories Launched, Will Let Users Collaborate With More Friends
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition May Debut in India as OnePlus 10R Lite
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  8. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  10. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Algorithmic Stablecoins and Their Future
  2. Redmi K50 Ultra With 2K Display, 100W Charging Said to Be In Development, Expected to Launch in H2 2022
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Teaser Trailer Out, Game to Release in 2023
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have A16 Bionic Chip Based on Existing 5nm Process Tech: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. India Finalising Consultation Paper on Cryptocurrencies, Says DEA Secretary Ajay Seth
  6. Xiaomi 12X Starts Receiving Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch Globally
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  8. Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  9. AI Can Make Traffic Signals Less Chaotic, Roads More Organised for Motorists in Future, Say MIT Researchers
  10. Amazon Prime Video India Signs Multi-Film Licensing Deal With Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.