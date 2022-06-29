Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Service Launched, Now Available in US at $3.99 per Month

Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Service Launched, Now Available in US at $3.99 per Month

Snapchat Plus paid service was also said to be available in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2022 22:43 IST
Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Service Launched, Now Available in US at $3.99 per Month

Snap said last month that it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter

Snap on Wednesday launched a paid version of the Snapchat app in the US, priced at $3.99 (nearly Rs. 315) a month, and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising.

Snap, which had teased the subscription version, Snapchat+, earlier this month, said the paid service would be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at launch.

Social media firms are under pressure as companies cut back on ad budgets in response to rising costs and weakening consumer spending.

Last month, Snap said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending, sending its shares down over 40 percent in a single day.

Initial features in the paid version include the ability to change the app's icon, see who re-watched a story and pin other users on chat history as a 'BFF', Snap's senior vice president of product, Jacob Andreou, told tech news site The Verge.

In addition to the paid service, the social media platform has introduced many new features recently. It announced a new Shared Stories functionality that allows users who have already been added to a Shared Stories group, to invite other Snapchatters into that group to view and contribute to the story. Also, Snapchat parent Snap expanded its partnership with ShareChat's Moj to integrate its AR Camera Kit within MX TakaTak. With this, the MX TakaTak app now offers the ability to access new camera experiences powered by Snapchat's augmented reality (AR) technology.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat, Snapchat plus, MX Takatak
WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop

Related Stories

Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Service Launched, Now Available in US at $3.99 per Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Carry Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Review: All About Speed?
  7. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  8. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Service Launched, Now Available in US at $3.99 per Month
  2. WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop
  3. Samsung Confirms Launch of New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  4. Samsung Foldable Phones Price May Start Around Rs. 60,000 by 2024: Report
  5. Itel Smartwatch 1 ES With 15-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.1 Launched in India: Details
  6. Ambrane Stylo Max Power Bank With 50,000mAh Battery Capacity Launched in India: Details
  7. Russian Parliament Clears Draft Bill That Exempts Digital Assets, Crypto Issuers From VAT
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  9. China's Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Captures Images of Entire Planet of Mars
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.