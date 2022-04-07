Snapchat users across Android and iOS devices can now learn how to communicate using sign language. The social media platform has recently rolled out its all-new ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll, which significantly expands the American Sign Language (ASL) learning experience. The feature teaches you to fingerspell your name with individual letters through the lens, along with practicing the ASL alphabet and playing games to put new skills to the test.

Snapchat ASL Alphabet Lens: How to use

You can try the new lens on your Snapchat app by either looking for the ASL Alphabet lens, or by scanning the lens QR code.

“For native signers, in a world where linguistic inequity is prevalent, we believe AR can help evolve the way we communicate. We look forward to learning more from our community as we strive to continuously improve experiences for everyone on Snapchat,” the company said.

Earlier this month, Snapchat rolled out a new feature to let users share videos directly from the YouTube app. It is aimed to ease sharing of YouTube videos on the platform, without requiring users to manually copy and paste video links within the content. YouTube videos can directly be added to Stories and individual Snaps through the Snapchat Camera.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)