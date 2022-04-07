Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know

Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know

Snapchat users can test their skills by playing quick games.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 7 April 2022 18:29 IST
Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat's American Sign Language Lens with Alphabet Snap

Highlights
  • Snapchat is rolling out the new lens to both Android and iOS
  • Snapchat’s new lens shows you how to fingerspell your name
  • Lens developed entirely by deaf and hard-of-hearing Snap team members

Snapchat users across Android and iOS devices can now learn how to communicate using sign language. The social media platform has recently rolled out its all-new ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll, which significantly expands the American Sign Language (ASL) learning experience. The feature teaches you to fingerspell your name with individual letters through the lens, along with practicing the ASL alphabet and playing games to put new skills to the test.

Snapchat ASL Alphabet Lens: How to use

You can try the new lens on your Snapchat app by either looking for the ASL Alphabet lens, or by scanning the lens QR code.

“For native signers, in a world where linguistic inequity is prevalent, we believe AR can help evolve the way we communicate. We look forward to learning more from our community as we strive to continuously improve experiences for everyone on Snapchat,” the company said.

Earlier this month, Snapchat rolled out a new feature to let users share videos directly from the YouTube app. It is aimed to ease sharing of YouTube videos on the platform, without requiring users to manually copy and paste video links within the content. YouTube videos can directly be added to Stories and individual Snaps through the Snapchat Camera.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, ASL Alphabet Lens, Snap, Snapchat Lens, ASL
NFT of Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's First Tweet Now Being Auctioned for $48 Million
Apple Releases First Developer Beta of iOS 15.5 With Support for Apps Enabling External Purchases

Related Stories

Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  7. Android Malware That Can Record Audio, Track Location Discovered
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro First Impressions: A Segment Disruptor?
  9. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro Launch Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know
  2. Delhi Government to Offer Rs. 5,500 Subsidy to First 10,000 E-Cycle Buyers
  3. Poco M4 5G Leaked Render Hints at Colour Options, Shows Back Design
  4. Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board Stirs Fears Among Some Employees
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Its First SoC in 2024, Application Processor in 2023
  6. Tesla Could Reveal New Vehicle Models at Its Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas Gala
  7. Coinbase Opens Up Crypto Trading Services in India, Announces UPI Support For Direct Purchases
  8. How Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Put Cryptocurrencies in Spotlight
  9. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.