Snapchat for Web was announced by the company on Monday, as a web version of the messaging service. Like browser-based web interfaces offered by rival messaging services, users can access the service by visiting and logging in on the company's website using Chrome. Snapchat for Web includes messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out to users soon, according to the company. However, it will be available to Snapchat+ subscribers in the US and the UK, while Snapchat users in Australia and New Zealand will also be able to access the feature.

Snap has now made it possible for users to access the social media application on desktop using Snapchat for Web. However, in its initial round, Snapchat for Web will be rolling out to paid subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Meanwhile, all Snapchat users across Australia and New Zealand can avail Snapchat for Web. The service will be soon extending to the global community for wider reach.

As suggested by the company, Snapchat for Web will let users be connected to their friends through chats and calls using their desktops. Snapchat, with over 100 million users, has added a range of features in its latest Snapchat for Web service, including Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses, which is expected to roll out soon.

To use Snapchat for Web on your desktops, head to the official website using Google Chrome. Log in to the application using your username and password. Users will be able to start a call or resume chats left off on mobile. However, it seems like the service hasn't currently rolled out on Apple's Safari browser.

Introducing the desktop version of Snapchat is the latest development from the company, which launched the paid subscription service last month. Snapchat+ subscription is priced at $3.99 (nearly Rs. 315) a month for the users in the US, and a few other markets. The paid service is currently available in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

