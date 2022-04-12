Technology News
Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories

Snapchat is testing Dynamic Stories feature in India, France, the US, and the UK.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 April 2022 20:30 IST
Snapchat's Dynamic Stories will show the latest news from media partners

  • Dynamic Stories will use RSS feed of media partners to create Stories
  • Dynamic Stories will appear in the Discover feed
  • Snapchat has joined hands with various media companies for new update

Snapchat has announced a new Dynamic Stories feature within its Discover feed to highlight news and information for users. This feed option will allow users to view the world's latest happenings on the platform as it breaks. The social media platform will create Stories from the content created by the verified media publishers and content creators on the Web. Dynamic Stories is being tested in India, France, the US and the UK for now, and will come to more countries in the future. In India, Snapchat will use the media partners' RSS feeds to automatically create stories for the Snapchat community in English, Hindi, and Marathi languages.

Snapchat on Tuesday, April 12, announced the launch of Dynamic Stories via a press release. Starting today, Snapchat members will see Stories update in real-time in the Discover feed of their Snapchat accounts. Dynamic Stories will use RSS Feeds to create Stories from the content a publisher has already generated on the Web. As mentioned, in India, Dynamic Stories will display content in different languages including English, Hindi, and Marathi. The company is planning to onboard various partners across other languages as well.

In India, Snapchat will feature content from publishers like GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, and Vogue India initially.

In the US, Snapchat has been associated with Axios, Bloomberg, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, Self, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Vice, and Vogue for presenting content. British Vogue, GQ UK, The Independent, and The Mirror are the Media partners in the UK.

In France, the social media company is partnering with Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, and Vogue France for Dynamic Stories.

The social media platform has recently started testing multiple new features on the platform. Earlier this month, Snapchat unveiled a new feature to let users share videos directly from the YouTube app. It also introduced a set of new parental controls intended to protect users between the ages of 13 and 17 on the app.

