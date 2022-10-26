Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word

Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word

Snap's Evan Spiegel said the last thing he wanted to do when he got back from work during a long day was to live inside of a computer.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg |  Updated: 26 October 2022 14:21 IST
Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Snap this month reported its slowest quarterly sales growth ever

Highlights
  • Spiegel argued that most people prefer AR over VR
  • Apple is working on its own combined AR and VR headset
  • Spiegel has previously argued against Meta's all-encompassing metaverse

Billionaire Snap founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality. Augmented reality, which broadly speaking superimposes digital info on the real world, lets people harness computing power without forcing them to rely on a single screen, Spiegel said. Unlike a VR headset, the combination of phones and augmented glasses is “more immersive.”

“The metaverse is ‘living inside of a computer.' The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer,” Spiegel told the WSJ Live conference in Laguna Beach, California. “There is a clear fork in the road between VR and AR.”

Later at the same event, Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak echoed the sentiment, saying the metaverse is “a word I'll never use.” Apple is working on its own combined AR and VR headset, Bloomberg News has reported.

Spiegel and his lieutenants have argued that perspective previously, which diverges in part from the more all-encompassing vision of the metaverse espoused by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The debate underscores a broader discussion underway about the future of computing as growth in the smartphone era wanes. Snap this month reported its slowest quarterly sales growth ever, saying a decline in advertising spending continues to drag on results.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Evan Spiegel, AR, VR, AR and VR, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality
Meta Slams Apple Over Latest Ad Policy, Says iPhone Maker 'Undercutting Others' in Digital Economy
Crypto Seen as Viable Retirement Plan by Nearly 50 Percent Millennials, Gen Zs in US: Report

Related Stories

Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Google Pixel G10 Display Details Tipped, Similar to Pixel 7 Pro
  5. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  6. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  8. OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel Samsung HPX Main Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Shutterstock to Gain DALL-E 2 Integration With OpenAI Partnership, to Sell AI-Generated Stock Imagery
  2. Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e
  3. Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series
  4. Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report
  5. Crypto Seen as Viable Retirement Plan by Nearly 50 Percent Millennials, Gen Zs in US: Report
  6. Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word
  7. Meta Slams Apple Over Latest Ad Policy, Says iPhone Maker 'Undercutting Others' in Digital Economy
  8. Bitcoin Breaks Above $20,000 as Investors in the US Return to Riskier Assets
  9. Apple Asks Suppliers to Decarbonise Operations; New Solar, Wind Energy Investments in Europe Announced
  10. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Drax and Mantis Kidnap Kevin Bacon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.