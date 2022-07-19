Slack said on Monday it will increase prices for its platform, the workplace messaging app's first price hike since its 2014 launch, as the company seeks to invest more in innovation. The pricing change will go into effect as of Sept. 1, the company said in a blog, and will affect only users on Slack's Pro subscription. Monthly Pro subscriptions will increase to $8.75 (roughly Rs. 700) from $8 (roughly Rs. 640) and annual Pro subscriptions will increase to $7.25 (roughly Rs. 580) per month from $6.67 (roughly Rs. 530), according to the company.

Slack, which allows individuals to create on-the-fly group conversations, said it will also update its free subscription plan to make it easier for users to try new features, including clips, which allow anyone to send audio and video and screen-share messages in direct messages and channel.

Slack, owned by Salesforce, has become a common online workplace messaging tool used by many companies.

Back in March, California-based Salesforce announced that its subscription and support revenue for the fourth quarter rose 24.7 percent to $6.83 billion (roughly Rs. 54,600 crore). The company's revenue rose 26 percent to $7.33 billion (roughly Rs. 58,600 crore) in the quarter, beating analysts' estimate of $7.24 billion (roughly Rs. 57,900 crore), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Companies like Salesforce have reaped the benefits of the pandemic, with organizations doubling down on their effort for digitization and switch to remote working and learning.

"Slack continues to exceed our expectations that I think is benefiting not only from the trend towards this new way of working ... It's also benefiting being a part of our Customer 360 portfolio," Bret Taylor, Salesforce co-chief executive officer, stated at the time.

For 2023, Salesforce expects revenue of $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,55,700 crore) to $32.1 billion (roughly Rs. 2,56,500 crore), above expectation of $31.78 billion (roughly Rs. 2,54,000 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022