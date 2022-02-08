Signal has introduced a new functionality that lets users change their registered phone number on the app, without losing their chat history. When a user changes their phone number on Signal, all their contacts will get a in-chat notification that mentions the update. Since all conversations on Signal are end-to-end encrypted, the instant messaging service links the chats to a user's phone number, which signifies that the conversations are not stored and synchronised on the cloud.

As per a blog post, Signal has now added a new feature to its apps on Android and iOS that lets users change their phone number without losing chats, groups, and Signal profile. The new feature comes in handy if users are changing their phone numbers but wish to retain the handsets. To use this feature, users need the latest version — at least Android v5.30.6 or iOS v5.27.1 — of the Signal app.

Got a new phone number? You can now change the number you registered to Signal and keep your chat history, groups, and Signal profile. https://t.co/EYJH7e1CF5 — Signal (@signalapp) February 7, 2022

A support page mentions that the change-number feature is not supported if users can neither send nor receive messages on Signal using the existing registered phone number, have misplaced or lost the device, or wiped the phone clean.

How to change phone number on Signal The support page also mentions how to update the registered phone number on Signal. Open Signal app. Click on Profile (display picture) > Settings (iOS only) > Account > Change phone number > Continue. Enter old phone number in first field, new phone number in second. Select Continue or Done. Confirm the new number. If not, click on Edit Number. Select Change Number. Follow on-screen instructions to complete the registration process of the new number.

Signal also mentions that if another person registers an account with the previous phone number of a user, the old user's chat history, groups, and profile will not get carried over.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.