Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages

Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages

Sign Learn is based on the Indian sign language dictionary of the Indian Sign Language Research And Training Centre which contains 10,000 words.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 23 September 2022 23:29 IST
Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages

Photo Credit: App Store

Sign Learn mobile app is available in Android as well as iOS versions

Highlights
  • All words in Sign Learn app can be searched through Hindi, English medium
  • Sign Learn will make ISL dictionary easily available, accessible to all
  • ISLRTC had recently signed an MoU with NCERT

The Centre on Friday launched an Indian Sign Language (ISL) dictionary mobile application called Sign Learn containing 10,000 words.

The app was launched by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik. Sign Learn is based on the Indian sign language dictionary of the Indian Sign Language Research And Training Centre (ISLRTC) which contains 10,000 words. The app is available in Android as well as iOS versions, and all the words in the ISL dictionary can be searched through Hindi or English medium, officials said. The sign videos of the app can also be shared on social media.

"The app has been developed to make the ISL dictionary easily available and to make it more accessible for the public at large," a senior official said to PTI.

Notably, ISLRTC had recently signed an MoU with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on October 6, 2020, for converting NCERT textbooks from classes 1 to 12 into the Indian Sign Language (digital format) to make the textbooks accessible to children with hearing disabilities. This year, ISL e-content of NCERT textbooks of class 6 was launched, the official added.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre had launched ISL versions of selected books of National Book Trust's Veergatha series.

With the joint effort of ISLRTC and NCERT, 500 academic words in Indian Sign Language were launched. These academic words are used at the secondary level which are often used in history, science, political science and mathematics, the official added.

 

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sign Learn, Sign Language, NCERT, Mobile app
Fisker to Sell Electric SUV in India Starting July Next Year, Plans to Manufacture Locally
Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  4. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Review: All About Speed?
  10. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages
  4. Fisker to Sell Electric SUV in India Starting July Next Year, Plans to Manufacture Locally
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Witnesses Over 1.5 Million Users per Second on Day 1
  6. Zomato to Check Cloud Kitchens Hosting More Than 10 Brands to Include More Transparency
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Activity Trackers, Other Wearables
  9. Chromecast With Google TV (4K) to Receive Android 12 Update Soon: All Details
  10. iOS 16 'Mailjack' Bug Causes Mail App to Crash Upon Receiving Maliciously Crafted Email: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.