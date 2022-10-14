Samsung Wallet to Support Payments, Passes in 13 More Countries This Year

Samsung's unified Wallet app is set to roll out in 13 more countries by the end of this year. The expansion will include key countries of Europe, Scandinavia, and Western Asia. Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE, also will see Samsung Wallet support activated in terms of payments and passes for the Middle East Region. South Africa, and Vietnam will also be part of the expansive efforts of the South-Korean conglomerate's unified payments and passes app, Samsung Wallet.

Samsung made the expansion announcement via its newsroom. Samsung Wallet's initial launch in June earlier this year was limited to 7 countries that included China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. The wallet services were also initially launched in South Korea under Samsung Pay.

The Samsung Wallet service allows users to organize and access important documents and identifications including bank cards and digital keys to travel passes, driver's licenses, and student IDs, under one single application. The platform utilises an isolated environment for storing data of sensitive nature while also being protected by Samsung's security platform, Samsung Knox, which deploys fingerprint recognition and encryption for data protection.

“Samsung Wallet takes everyday convenience to the next level and we have worked closely with our trusted partners and developers to enrich our Wallet experience,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung, in the press release announcing the expansion of Samsung Wallets into new countries.

However, the South Korean conglomerate did not confirm the exact dates when Samsung Wallet app will be made available in the new supported countries. The roll-out is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to the press release.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.