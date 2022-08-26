Samsung has released a new update for its Expert RAW app, as per a report. With the update, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly improving and expanding support of the app to the recently launched, Galaxy Z Fold 4. Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 update is said to improve image quality in low-light scenarios. It also reportedly brings support for Custom Presets that allows users to preset camera settings. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and two selfie cameras.

The Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 version update reportedly improves the low-light performance of the camera. It also brings ability to let users create custom presets for camera settings. This is said to save camera setup time. Expert RAW is an official Samsung app that can be downloaded via the Galaxy Store for free as an alternative to the stock camera app on your Samsung handset.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was unveiled globally earlier this month at company's Galaxy Unpacked event. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. On the outer display, the foldable phone gets a 10-megapixel selfie camera. On the folding display, it sports a 4-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display as its folding touchscreen. The outer display is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It packs a 4,400mAh dual battery.