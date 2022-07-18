Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App With AI Powered Image Enhancement Launched

Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App With AI-Powered Image Enhancement Launched

Samsung quietly launched the Galaxy Enhance-X App in the first week of July.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 18 July 2022 22:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App With AI-Powered Image Enhancement Launched

The silently launched Samsung Galaxy AI-based photo enhancement app allow users to remove unwanted blur

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X is AI-powered image enhancement app
  • The app can remove blur and reflections, upscale a photo
  • The Galaxy Enhance-X app can also fix or remove moire patterns from image

Samsung has quietly released a new AI-powered image enhancement app, Galaxy Enhance-X, in the first week of July. This artificial intelligence-based app can edit or enhance the photos on Samsung devices with a single tap. The app can remove blurs and reflections, upscale a photo, brighten up a low-light image, repair blurred shots, and further improve the HDR effect from photos while using the artificial intelligence method. The app also has the ability to fix or remove moire patterns from images.

The image enhancement app, Galaxy Enhance-X, from Samsung has been first spotted and reported by Android Sage. The app carries a number of features, including the Magic feature, which enhances images with a single tap. Another feature named Brighten lightens up dark pictures, while the Fix blur feature corrects blurry images.

Moreover, through this AI-based photo enhancement app, users can remove unwanted blur, and reflections at the same time. It also sharpens and upscales resolution, improves dynamic range and brightens photos captured in low lighting conditions.

Additionally, when users enhance an image using the Galaxy Enhancer-X app, both the original and enhanced photos are saved in the gallery in JPEG format. The app can also fix or remove moire patterns from images, as mentioned above.

Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X app is compatible with the devices that run on One UI 4.0, One UI 4.1, One UI 3.0, One UI 2.0 based on Android 12, Android 11, and Android 10 including the flagships Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The report says that the app was released on the Galaxy Store on July 7, 2022.

However, the Galaxy Enhance-X app is reportedly not available in all regions yet. It is currently available in select regions including the United States.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Enhance X, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000, Speculated to Launch in July-End: Details
Facebook Owner Meta-Giphy Deal Block Quashed by UK Tribunal, Asks Regulator to Reconsider Filing
Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App With AI-Powered Image Enhancement Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  3. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  5. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched In India: All the Details
  7. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia Fines Google $360 Million for Failing to Remove Content on Ukraine After Repeated Warnings
  2. US Senators Said to Be Working on Bill to Restore Net Neutrality Rules
  3. Facebook Owner Meta-Giphy Deal Block Quashed by UK Tribunal, Asks Regulator to Reconsider Filing
  4. Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App With AI-Powered Image Enhancement Launched
  5. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000, Speculated to Launch in July-End: Details
  6. Digi Yatra Check-in Facility Using Facial Features to Begin at Bengaluru, Varanasi Airport From August 15
  7. The Sims 4 Will Let Players Choose Their Sexual Orientation
  8. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-Inch, 65-Inch, 75-Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support
  9. Snapchat for Web Announced, Brings Video Calling and Chatting to Browser: Details
  10. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range, 50km per Hour Top Speed Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.