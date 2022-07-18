Samsung has quietly released a new AI-powered image enhancement app, Galaxy Enhance-X, in the first week of July. This artificial intelligence-based app can edit or enhance the photos on Samsung devices with a single tap. The app can remove blurs and reflections, upscale a photo, brighten up a low-light image, repair blurred shots, and further improve the HDR effect from photos while using the artificial intelligence method. The app also has the ability to fix or remove moire patterns from images.

The image enhancement app, Galaxy Enhance-X, from Samsung has been first spotted and reported by Android Sage. The app carries a number of features, including the Magic feature, which enhances images with a single tap. Another feature named Brighten lightens up dark pictures, while the Fix blur feature corrects blurry images.

Moreover, through this AI-based photo enhancement app, users can remove unwanted blur, and reflections at the same time. It also sharpens and upscales resolution, improves dynamic range and brightens photos captured in low lighting conditions.

Additionally, when users enhance an image using the Galaxy Enhancer-X app, both the original and enhanced photos are saved in the gallery in JPEG format. The app can also fix or remove moire patterns from images, as mentioned above.

Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X app is compatible with the devices that run on One UI 4.0, One UI 4.1, One UI 3.0, One UI 2.0 based on Android 12, Android 11, and Android 10 including the flagships Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The report says that the app was released on the Galaxy Store on July 7, 2022.

However, the Galaxy Enhance-X app is reportedly not available in all regions yet. It is currently available in select regions including the United States.