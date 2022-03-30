Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Russians Plan to Launch Alternative to Google Play Store on Victory Day

Russians Plan to Launch Alternative to Google Play Store on Victory Day

YouTube and Google Play store this month suspended all payment-based services in Russia, including subscriptions.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2022 11:23 IST
Russians Plan to Launch Alternative to Google Play Store on Victory Day

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Google Play

Google blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store earlier this month

Highlights
  • Russia's alternative 'NashStore' could launch on May 9
  • All YouTube and Google Play services have been suspended in Russia
  • NashStore should ultimately be compatible with Russian Mir bank cards

Russian tech developers are building an alternative to Alphabet's Google Play store and plan to launch it on May 9, a national holiday in Russia that celebrates victory in World War Two, the organisation behind the initiative said on Tuesday.

YouTube and Google Play this month suspended all payment-based services in Russia, including subscriptions, as Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine started to pose banking challenges in the country.

"Unfortunately, Russians can no longer normally use Google Play to buy apps and developers have lost their source of income," said Vladimir Zykov, director of projects at Digital Platforms, an organisation focused on digital development.

"This is why we have created a Russian app shop, NashStore," Zykov said in a statement.

NashStore, which translates into English as "OurStore", will serve Android mobile devices and should ultimately be compatible with Russian Mir bank cards, the statement said.

Russia traditionally holds a patriotic display of raw military power on May 9 with a parade that passes through Moscow's Red Square commemorating the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Earlier this month, Google said it had blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features. Last week, Russia's communications regulator blocked news aggregator service Google News in the country, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, according to news agency Interfax.

A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets over the past month as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, NashStore, Russia, Ukraine
Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Colours, RAM and Storage Options Leaked

Related Stories

Russians Plan to Launch Alternative to Google Play Store on Victory Day
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Crypto Fraud That Cost Investors Rs. 1,200 Crore Busted in Kerala
  3. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s Next Series, Moon Knight
  5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  6. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  7. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With ANC Announced: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  9. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  10. Caste Certificates in Maharashtra Being Issued on Polygon Blockchain
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched for Global Markets: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo Reno 7 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin Price Surge Halts But Market Pointers Suggest Its Run Isn't Over Yet
  4. Russians Plan to Launch Alternative to Google Play Store on Victory Day
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Colours, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  6. Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors
  7. Elon Musk Invokes Eminem in Opposing SEC Decree That Requires Him to Take Preapproval for His Tweets
  8. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced
  9. Ola Electric Facing Probe Over E-Scooter Fire in Pune
  10. Facebook Messenger Adds Support for Shortcuts, Allowing Users to Send Silent Messages, GIFs, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.