Google Blocks Russia’s RT, Sputnik Apps From Play Store in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2022 11:36 IST
European Commission readying a ban on RT, Sputnik out of concern that they are spreading misinformation

Highlights
  • RT said technology companies have cut the outlet's distribution
  • A number of tech companies have limited distribution to Russian outlets
  • Apple removed RT News, Sputnik from App Store outside Russia

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina said in a statement on Tuesday that technology companies that have cut her outlet's distribution have not pointed to any evidence that it has reported falsehoods.

Sputnik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple said on Tuesday that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

