Apple Being Sued by Russian Law Firm for Withdrawing Payment Service From Country

The Russian law firm said that it also wants Apple to resume its Apple Pay service in Russia.

Updated: 29 April 2022 17:53 IST
The law firm said Apple's decision to halt Apple Pay services in Russia had reduced the functionality

  • The lawsuit had been filed with a Moscow court
  • It also wants Apple to resume operation of Apple Pay services
  • The same law firm is pursuing a similar lawsuit against Netflix

A Russian law firm on Friday said it had filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Apple seeking RUB 90 million (roughly Rs. 9.7 crore) in damages for consumers affected by Apple withdrawing its payment service from Russia.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said Apple had violated Russian consumers' rights after the company restricted the use of its built-in Apple Pay service on March 1 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine.

The lawsuit, which it said had been filed with a Moscow court, is seeking RUB 90 million (roughly Rs. 9.7 crore) in damages, which it said included compensation for "moral damage" caused to citizens.

It also wants Apple to resume operation of Apple Pay services for Russian users.

The total figure could rise as the law firm is still inviting more claimants to join the suit.

Senior Partner Konstantin Lukoyanov said Apple's main US company had made the decision to suspend sales of Apple products and restrict services offered in Russia.

"Therefore, our lawsuit's claims are directed firstly at the parent company and secondly at its subsidiary units," he said in a statement.

The law firm said Apple's decision to halt Apple Pay services in Russia had reduced the functionality of its devices sold on the local market, thereby lowering their value, actions it said were unfair and discriminatory under Russian law.

The same law firm is pursuing a similar lawsuit against streaming company Netflix, which in March suspended its service in Russia.

