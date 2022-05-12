Technology News
Russia Proposes Law to Force Taxi Apps to Share Data With Intelligence Agency

Russian authorities have increased restrictions on public freedoms since February 24.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 May 2022 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergey Gorbachev

Highlights
  • A Russian lawmaker said this is difficult measure to implement
  • FSB has to obtain information after filing a formal request
  • Taxi services has the right to respond within 30 days

Russia's government has put forward a law to force ride-hailing apps to give the FSB domestic intelligence agency real-time access to their data.

"The document prescribes the obligation of the taxi ordering service to provide the FSB with automated remote access to the information systems and databases used to receive, store, process and transmit taxi orders," a statement published Wednesday by the lower house State Duma said.

Lawmaker Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the parliament's security committee, told news agency RIA Novosti that "this is a very difficult measure to implement, but that doesn't mean it's not necessary".

Until now, the FSB could obtain this information if it filed a formal request with the taxi services, who had the right to respond within 30 days, according to the chairwoman of the national taxi development council, Irina Zaripova.

"Many are afraid that the FSB could receive information about passengers at any time in real time," she told Russian radio station Kommersant FM in late March, when the idea was first mooted by the Russian transport ministry.

"But when it comes to national security, very often there are situations where something has happened and FSB agents need to have this data practically within an hour to solve a crime or prevent it," she explained.

She insisted that "no one is going to be monitoring this data from morning to night".

The Russian authorities have increased restrictions on public freedoms since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine on February 24.  

Among other steps, the country has blocked access to the popular social networks Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and taken legal action against tech giant Meta, accusing it of spreading "calls to kill" against Russians.

The country has also strengthened its legislative arsenal, which allows for heavy fines or prison sentences for anyone found guilty of "discrediting" the military or publishing "false information" about its operation.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
