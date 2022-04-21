Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Russia Fines Google for Failing to Take Down YouTube Videos Showing Military Operation in Ukraine

Russia Fines Google for Failing to Take Down YouTube Videos Showing Military Operation in Ukraine

A Russian court ordered Google to pay $135,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) as penalty.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 April 2022 18:21 IST
Russia Fines Google for Failing to Take Down YouTube Videos Showing Military Operation in Ukraine

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Szabo Viktor

Russian courts have earlier banned meta-owned social media platform and Twitter

Highlights
  • Google blocked lower house of parliament's official media channel earlier
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are still accessible through VPN services
  • Russian authorities also have shut access to foreign media websites

A Russian court on Thursday slapped a series of small fines on Google for failing to take down contentious YouTube videos about the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

The Moscow court ordered the US tech behemoth to pay a total of $135,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) for ignoring the state media regulator's orders to remove posts alleging heavy Russian losses in Ukraine.

One of the videos showed an alleged phone conversation between Russian soldiers and their relatives back home in which the troops complained of numerous casualties in their ranks, Russian state news agencies reported.

Another alleged that soldiers who were trying to move back from Ukrainian counter-offensives were being shot by retreat-blocking Russian detachments, the state media reports said.

Google's ubiquitous video hosting service has been in Russia's crosshairs throughout its nearly two-month campaign in Ukraine.

The tech giant infuriated Russian officials by blocking the lower house of parliament's official media channel earlier this month.

Russia has moved swiftly to cut access to non-state media and information resources since the launch of its operation in February 24.

Russian courts have banned Facebook and Instagram, calling them "extremist" organisations, as well as Twitter.

All three are still accessible through VPN services, which try to disguise user locations.

But most Russians get their news from state television and other government-controlled media outlets, which follow strict rules on covering the military campaign.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Russia, Ukraine, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter
US Drone Company Zipline Starts Medicine Delivery in Japan

Related Stories

Russia Fines Google for Failing to Take Down YouTube Videos Showing Military Operation in Ukraine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  2. iQoo 9 SE Review: Good Value for Money
  3. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  4. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  8. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  9. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  10. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Transport Minister Constitutes Expert Committee to Look Into Electric 2-Wheeler Mishaps
  2. Russia Fines Google for Failing to Take Down YouTube Videos Showing Military Operation in Ukraine
  3. US Drone Company Zipline Starts Medicine Delivery in Japan
  4. Realme GT Neo 3 Will Go on Sale in India From May 4, Company Reveals Ahead of Launch
  5. EU Wants Companies to Adopt a Common Charging Port for Smartphones, Tablets, and Headphones
  6. US Treasury Takes Aim at Russia's Crypto Mining Industry With New Sanctions
  7. Shiba Inu Bans User for Using Hitler’s Swastika Symbol in Memecoin’s Metaverse
  8. Britain to Allow Motorists to Watch TV in Self-Driving Cars
  9. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Delayed to June 2023, to Release Ahead of Madame Web
  10. New State Mobile April Update Now Live for Android, iOS; Brings New Survivor Pass, Among Us-Themed Mini Game
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.