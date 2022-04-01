Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security

Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security

Fortnite game maker Epic has appealed after largely losing a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules were anti-competitive.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2022 14:25 IST
Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security

An Apple senior director described Roblox's offering as "experiences"

Highlights
  • Roblox had played a prominent role in the original trial last year
  • DOJ is probing key revelations from the antitrust trial
  • Apple has said its rules promote several benefits for consumers

Online gaming platform Roblox said on Thursday Apple's App Store offers privacy and safety benefits to its users, supporting the iPhone-maker's bid to beat an appeal by Epic Games in a key US antitrust case.

Epic, known for its Fortnite game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

Roblox had played a prominent role in the original trial last year. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is probing key revelations from the antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games, in which the Fortnite maker had argued that Apple had given a free pass to Roblox, whose app lets people pick from a selection of games to play.

An Apple senior director described Roblox's offering as "experiences". Soon after, Roblox changed descriptions on its website to "experiences" from "games" and called itself a metaverse company.

Apple has said its rules promote several benefits for consumers, including increased security and privacy. Two former Central Intelligence Agency directors and 21 other former US national security officials advanced that argument in Apple's support on Thursday.

The appeal hearing is expected next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Roblox, Apple
YouTube May Be Getting a New ‘Podcasts’ Homepage, Audio Ads: Report
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Related Stories

Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  2. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  3. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  4. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  5. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  6. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  7. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
  10. YouTube May Be Getting a New ‘Podcasts’ Homepage, Audio Ads: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.