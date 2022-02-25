Technology News
Reddit Launches Discover Feature for Photos, Videos on App

The Discover tab will let users scroll through photos and videos from subreddits that are similar to ones they are already a part of.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2022 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit

One in five users said to have joined at least one new subreddit after using the Discover tab

  • Reddit confidentially filed for an initial public offering in December
  • Currently Reddit has 52 million daily users
  • Meta on Tuesday introduced a new TikTok-like feature Reels

Online message board platform Reddit said on Thursday it is launching a new Discover tab that will feature photos and videos from across the site to make its mobile app more visually appealing.

The new feature comes after Reddit confidentially filed for an initial public offering in December. The company is aiming for at least a $15 billion (roughly Rs. 112812.45 crore) valuation, Reuters has previously reported.

Reddit has 52 million daily users and is a popular online platform for people to gather in communities, or subreddits, to discuss interests such as finance, gardening, and fitness.

The Discover tab will let users scroll through photos and videos from subreddits that are similar to ones they are already a part of. It is the first new tab on the app that the company has launched in nearly two years, Reddit said.

During testing, one in five users joined at least one new subreddit after using the Discover tab, Reddit said in a blog post.

Social media companies have been increasingly gravitating toward video over the past year due to the viral popularity of short-form video app TikTok. Facebook owner Meta on Tuesday rolled out its TikTok-like feature Reels to users in more than 150 countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

