Technology News
loading

Reddit Users Can Now Search Through Millions of Comments

The new Reddit feature allows users to search through comments of a conversation.

By ANI | Updated: 18 April 2022 14:31 IST
Reddit Users Can Now Search Through Millions of Comments

The new feature helps users in searching for comments directly via a new 'comments' tab

Highlights
  • More than 26,000 people used the new feature
  • Reddit says it has also improved search relevance on the platform
  • The 'comment search' feature can be accessed by heading

Reddit has announced a new feature that gives users the ability to search comments, alongside a few other search-related features.

According to Tech Crunch, the new feature helps users in searching for comments directly via a new 'comments' tab in the search bar, rather than having to click on several comments to find threads while looking for a particular conversation. As per Reddit's surveys conducted last year, the 'comment search' feature was one of the top requested ones.

While testing the new feature, more than 26,000 people used the new feature to scan through more than five billion comments.

"With this latest update, for the first time in sixteen years everything on Reddit is now searchable - users, posts, communities, and now comments - making Reddit one of the first platforms with this capability," Reddit said in a blog post.

As per MacRumors, the social media app says it has also improved search relevance on the platform. Previously, the user's query had to exactly match the results, but now it's less restrictive, and 100 percent of a query doesn't need to match the text to return relevant results. In tests, Reddit says its changes led to a 60 percent increase in results.

"If someone wants to find a thread about the best locations in London, previously they would have to look through each post in the r/London community, browsing the comments to find it. Now, they can easily see all the different recommendations on the best places for high tea that people have shared in comments," added Reddit.

The 'comment search' feature can be accessed by heading to the home feed, clicking within the search bar, and conducting a search.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reddit
Telegram Update Introduces Custom Notification Sounds, Mute Durations, New Auto-Delete Menus and More
Hack Drains $182 Million from Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol, Hacker Donates Funds to War-Torn Ukraine

Related Stories

Reddit Users Can Now Search Through Millions of Comments
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  3. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  4. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  6. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  7. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  10. Realme GT 2 RAM, Storage, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Release
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested Through Case Moulds
  2. Realme Q5i with Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple HomePod with Apple TV, FaceTime Camera Still in the Works: Report
  4. Windows 11 Might Soon Support Third-Party Widgets, Manifest Code Hints
  5. Vivo Plans to Launch Two T Series Smartphones in India, Priced Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Date Set for April 27, Expected Specifications
  7. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
  8. Tezos India Announces Bootcamp for Nation’s Crypto Learners, Partners Code8 Learning Platform
  9. Okinawa Announces Recall of 3,215 Praise Pro Electric Scooter Units in India
  10. Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for April 24, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.