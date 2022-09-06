Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details

RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details

RainbowLuv features over 122 orientation tags, 48 pronouns, and 45 gender identities.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 18:24 IST
RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

India's laws do not currently accord legal status to same-sex marriage

Highlights
  • RainbowLuv was launched on Monday by Matrimony.com
  • The service is aimed at members of the LGBTQIA+ community
  • RainbowLuv is available to download on iOS and Android smartphones

RainbowLuv, an application that is designed for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, has been launched by matchmaking service Matrimony.com. The app's release comes as the service reportedly seeks to cater to up to 13 million users in the country, months after it launched an app with support for regional languages to increase its user base in India. RainbowLuv is already available to download for iOS and Android smartphones, and users will be required to provide a government-issued identification document for safety purposes.

Matrimony.com announced the launch of the RainbowLuv app for members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Monday. According to a report by Reuters, the app is looking to serve between 11 million and 13 million users in the country, despite the lack of official data on the community. 

RainbowLuv, which is available to download via the Google Play store and the App Store, features over 122 orientation tags, 48 pronouns, and 45 gender identities, according to the report.

Users can install the app on iOS and Android smartphones, but will need to submit government-issued identification along with a selfie verification process, which appear to be part of the service's safety measures.

The new app will go up against established dating apps, such as Bumble and Grindr— which also offer users the choice of selecting pronouns and gender identities. It is worth noting that while a 2018 Supreme Court ruling improved the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community with the partial repeal of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the country's laws do not currently accord legal status to same-sex marriage.

The launch of RainbowLuv comes months after Matrimony.com launched Jodii, an application similar to its regular matchmaking service with support for regional languages, as part of its attempt to increase its userbase in the country, according to the report.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RainbowLuv, Matchmaking, Matrimony, LGBTQIA
Apple Watch Pro to Get Exclusive Bands, Faces; New Affordable Model Tipped
RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  3. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Details
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  8. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  10. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Kiwi Farms' Services Terminated by DDoS-Guard Over Hate Forum’s Violation of Acceptable Use Policy
  2. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With ‘Sound Fit’, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details
  6. Apple Watch Pro to Get Exclusive Bands, Faces; New Affordable Model Tipped
  7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Tipped to Pack Larger Camera Lenses Than iPhone 13 Pro, Case Colours Leak Online
  8. Reliance to Acquire Majority Stake in Solar Energy Software Developer SenseHawk for $32 Million
  9. Huawei Mate 50 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Shoots Through the Roof as Proof-of-Stake Switch Nears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.