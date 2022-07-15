Technology News
Railways Launches Updated App To Allow Live-Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains

The Yatri app launched by the Railways provides details about passenger amenities at stations, real-time updated timetable and live train alerts.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 15 July 2022 12:56 IST
Railways Launches Updated App To Allow Live-Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains

The updated Yatri app was launched at a function in Mumbai on Wednesday.

There is good news for people of Mumbai who use local trains for commuting. The Central Railway has introduced live-tracking of trains on its mobile application to avoid delays and save time of passengers. The GPS-enables system was launched on Wednesday, which will allow commuters using the Yatri mobile application to find out the position of their train in real time. For now, the facility is only available on Central Railway lines ad it has completed the GPS tagging of all its locomotives.

The photos from the launch event of the updated Yatri app on Wednesday were posted on Twitter by Central Railway and Yatri on their handles.

 

 

The photos show the live demonstration of the app's feature, which Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said will "help commuters in better planning of their journey".

"Demonstration of Live Tracking of suburban trains in Yatri App. This App is useful for daily suburban passengers to get information about train running. Live location tracking will help commuters in better planning of their journey & easier commute," the General Manager said in a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Central Railway has created its official Yatri app with the help of a private firm. According to the feature description page of the app, it provides details about passenger amenities at stations, real-time updated timetable and live train alerts.

The application is being developed in phases and now includes the ability to provide real-time details about the running train.

At present commuters use the private M-indicator app to track local trains. It also has an authenticated timetable and details of local trains.

Railways Launches Updated App To Allow Live-Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains
