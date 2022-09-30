Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report

Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report

Google's latest update for Play Store on tablets brings a new design aimed at freeing up screen space.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 September 2022 19:23 IST
Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report

Google is currently utilising the freed-up screen space for larger app icons

Highlights
  • Play Store version 32.5.16-21 for tablets rolling out
  • Updated design features compact logo, search bar
  • Play Store for tablets adds a new drop-down navigation rail

Google Play Store for tablets has reportedly received an update that includes a redesigned interface. The update adds a navigation rail that shows up on user interaction at the top left corner, instead of the always-visible rail seen previously, while also featuring a narrower search box and logo intended to free up screen space. Google is currently utilising the freed-up screen space for larger app icons. The redesign makes Play Store one of the first 20 Google apps to optimise design for tablets, according to a report.

The latest update to Play Store version 32.5.16-21 brings a new design aimed at improving the experience on tablets, as per a report by 9to5Google. The update sees the app store leverage a pill-shaped active indicator for the navigation rail which drops down upon user interaction. The approach is intended to make the app design more compact, while freeing up empty space, according to the report.

Buttons for Google Play Points, notifications, and profile avatar remain on the right, as seen in the design for tablets prior to the update to version 32.5.16-21. As per the report, there are no other visible changes to the interface in terms of app listings or any other part of the Play Store.

The portrait orientation of the Play Store now matches the UI seen on the version of the application for phones, but utilises the new compact logo and search field.

Editorial content is now featured using two cards fitting side-by-side. The redesign comes as part of Google's wider overhaul of the Play Store which will utilise cards instead of full-width carousels. Google's intention to make this design shift for tablets was made public at the Google I/O 2022 conference, which featured a render featuring a "Top charts" section in the form of cards instead of the traditionally seen full-width carousel.

However, the redesigned interface appears to be restricted to tablet devices and isn't visible on any Chromebook devices as of now, according to the report.

 

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Play Store, Tablets
The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys
Realme 10 Gets FCC Certification, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Vivo Y73t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 11R to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Tech Offers of the Day
  2. 5G Telecom Services to Be Launched on October 1 by PM Narendra Modi
  3. Realme 10 Gets FCC Certification, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Meta Unveils 'Make-A-Video' AI Text-To-Video Generator: All Details
  5. Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report
  6. The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys
  7. ED Seizes Rs. 5,551 Crore Worth of Deposits of Xiaomi India Under FEMA
  8. Infinix Note 12i (2022) With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best Deals on Work-From-Home Products
  10. Elon Musk Set to Unveil 'Optimus' Humanoid Robot After Delay on Tesla Day: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.