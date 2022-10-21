Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PhonePe Reportedly in Talks to Raise Funds in Round Led by General Atlantic at $12 Billion Valuation

PhonePe Reportedly in Talks to Raise Funds in Round Led by General Atlantic at $12 Billion Valuation

The round would make Walmart-backed PhonePe the most valuable Indian financial tech firm.

By Agencies |  Updated: 21 October 2022 14:54 IST
PhonePe Reportedly in Talks to Raise Funds in Round Led by General Atlantic at $12 Billion Valuation

Photo Credit: PhonePe

The round would make Walmart-backed PhonePe the most valuable Indian fintech firm

Highlights
  • PhonePe will surpass PhonePe if round completes
  • PhonePe recently moved its domicile to Singapore from India
  • Report comes at a time when startups late-stage funding are failing

Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion (roughly Rs. 99,300 crore), financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter.

US private equity group General Atlantic is likely to lead the round with an investment of $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,720 crore) to $500 million (roughly Rs. 4140 crore), the report said.

The round would make Walmart-backed PhonePe the most valuable Indian financial tech firm, surpassing Razorpay and Paytm, a unit of One 97 Communications, the report added.

PhonePe, which earlier this month said it had moved its domicile to Singapore from India, did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment. General Atlantic also did not immediately respond to an email outside office hours.

The report comes at a time when startups seeking late-stage funding are failing to attract investors as dour sentiment in the public markets and dull exit conditions make it tougher to justify higher valuations.

PhonePe, a part of the Walmart-controlled Flipkart group, recently said that it has completed the process of moving its domicile from Singapore to India. The development comes ahead of its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for expanding its financial services portfolio and deepening its core United Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments operations and investment banking.

In the past year, PhonePe has moved all businesses and subsidiaries including Insurance Broking Services and Wealth Broking businesses of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe India directly, the company had said in a statement.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe, General Atlantic, WalMart
Facebook Groups Gets New Feature That Lets Admins Remove Misinformation With Ease
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Ends on October 23: Best Tech Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Related Stories

PhonePe Reportedly in Talks to Raise Funds in Round Led by General Atlantic at $12 Billion Valuation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales End October 23: Don't Miss These Deals
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  7. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  10. Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Suggest iPhone XR Design, Large Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 80 Series Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Pro+ Model May Get 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. Samsung Smartphones to Get Seamless Updates With One UI 6.0 Update: Report
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Feature Begins Widely Rolling Out: Report
  4. Elon Musk’s Tesla Retains $218 Million BTC Holdings for 2022 Third Quarter
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Ends on October 23: Best Tech Deals You Shouldn’t Miss
  6. PhonePe Reportedly in Talks to Raise Funds in Round Led by General Atlantic at $12 Billion Valuation
  7. Facebook Groups Gets New Feature That Lets Admins Remove Misinformation With Ease
  8. Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Get TENAA Certification, Designs Leaked: Report
  9. Indian Predator Season 3: Murder in a Courtroom Gets Trailer, Ahead of October 28 Release
  10. Eleven Percent of Global Web3 Talent Resides in India, Number Expected to Soon Grow by 120 Percent: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.