Technology News
loading

Paytm Payments Bank Says RBI Curbs to be Lifted in 3 to 5 Months

In March, the RBI had ordered an audit of Paytm's IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns, and barred it from taking on new customers.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2022 10:02 IST
Paytm Payments Bank Says RBI Curbs to be Lifted in 3 to 5 Months

The bank is working with the RBI to complete the IT audit

Highlights
  • Paytm is backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and Ant Group
  • The parent of Paytm reported a wider fourth-quarter loss
  • Paytm shares have sunk 70 percent since its stock debut in November

India's Paytm Payments Bank, which facilitates transactions on mobile commerce platform Paytm, expects the central bank to allow it to resume taking on new customers in the next few months, a top executive told Reuters.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India ordered a comprehensive audit of the company's IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns, without elaborating further, and barring it from taking on new customers.

The bank is working with the RBI to complete the IT audit and address the regulator's concerns.

"The process is underway and we think it should take three to five months from where we are right now," Madhur Deora, group chief financial officer, Paytm, told Reuters on Sunday.

The central bank did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

Paytm in March denied a Bloomberg news report that said RBI had found its servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the firm.

Paytm is backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group.

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, on Friday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss due to higher payment processing, marketing and employee costs.

Deora said the company was on track to achieve profitability by September 2023.

"We are seeing good growth in high margin businesses and as a result we are seeing improvements in contribution margin."

"Our indirect expenses will not grow as fast as last year as we don't expect to make any significant investments in new businesses or employee cost this year as we have already made those in the last year," he added.

Paytm made its stock market debut in November last year in one of the country's biggest-ever initial public offerings, but the shares have since sunk 70 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, Paytm Bank
Elon Musk Harassment Claim, Criticism of Democrats Threatens Tesla Brand: Report

Related Stories

Paytm Payments Bank Says RBI Curbs to be Lifted in 3 to 5 Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  5. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  6. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  8. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-On Pack With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  9. HP Refreshes Its Omen 16 and Victus 15 Laptops With Revamped Thermals
  10. OnePlus, Realme, Asus Announce Smartphones With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX Reportedly Looking to Raise $1.7 Billion in Fresh Funding
  2. Paytm Payments Bank Says RBI Curbs to be Lifted in 3 to 5 Months
  3. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Date Set for May 31, Will Feature Snapdragon 870 5G SoC: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Is a ‘Breath of Hope’, Says Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
  5. Scientists Synthesise Next-Generation Wonder Material Graphyne, an Allotrope of Carbon, for the First Time
  6. OnePlus Smartphone, Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition, Asus ROG Phone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  7. NASA Plans to Conduct Artemis 1 SLS Launch's Final Wet Dress Rehearsal in June
  8. NASA, ESA, JAXA to Soon Scale Up Documentation of Changes in Environment, Society on Earth
  9. What’s It Like to Be on Venus or Pluto? We Studied Their Sand Dunes and Found Some Clues
  10. WhatsApp Request Account Info Feature Rolling Out on Desktop: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.