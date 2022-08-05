Technology News
  Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App

Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App

Paytm is also being asked by several traders to compensate for the loss they suffered during the crash.

By ANI | Updated: 5 August 2022 14:00 IST
Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App

Several users said they were not being able to log in to the Paytm app and website

Highlights
  • Paytm went down for many users
  • The payment platform has acknowledged the problem
  • Many of the traders are seeking compensation for the loss they suffered

Digital payment platform Paytm on Friday assured to fix the issues hours after several users reported glitches while making the transactions through the app on social media.

In a tweet on Paytm Money's handle, the company said, "Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved.”

Many of the traders are even seeking compensation for the loss they suffered in the F&O (Futures and Options) due to the crash of Paytm Money during the market time.

Acknowledging the issues, the firm said in another tweet, "We understand that few of our Trading and F&O users would have faced real issues with their trades & positions. In our continued efforts to always have your back & to be fair & transparent, we request you write to us over email at exg.support@paytmmoney.com with your concerns."

"We did have an issue and we would sincerely like to help. We are working hard to ensure such external issues do not reoccur. Thank you again for your support," Paytm added.

Taking to Twitter, several users said they were not being able to log in to the Paytm app and website to make payments. Some even termed it as “theft” committed by the app.

Paytm allows customers to make digital payments for several services including prepaid and postpaid mobile, direct-to-home recharge, money transfers etc. It is available on all platforms including Android, Apple's iOS and Windows Phone. 

Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App
