Parler Returns to Google Play Store After Being Removed Following US Capitol Riots

Parler has been live on Apple’s App Store since May 2021.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 September 2022 12:57 IST
Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 September 2022 12:57 IST

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Parler is widely popular among US conservatives and Donal Trump supporters

Highlights
  • Parler now has the option to block abusive users
  • Its moderators can remove content that might incite violence
  • Parler went live on Google Play on Friday

Parler is returning to Google Play Store over a year after being removed by Google following the US Capitol Riots of January 2021. This social media app has gained popularity with US conservatives. It was launched in 2018 as an alternative to other social media platforms like Twitter. It gained traction from supporters of former US President Donal Trump. However, the Parler app was removed from several major tech platforms for its failure in monitoring violent content that is believed to have led to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

According to Reuters, the Parler app is being reinstated on Google Play Store as it is said to have taken several measures to improve its content moderation.

A Google spokesperson stated that the app now features the option to block abusive users and remove content that might incite violence. The app has been substantially modified to comply with Play Store's policies. It went live on the Play Store on Friday.

However, Parler offered Android users a separate version of the app from its website after being removed from the Play Store.

Parler was also removed from Apple's App Store following the January 2021 riots. It was then reinstated in May last year.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Parler, Google Play Store, Google
