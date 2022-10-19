Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers

Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers

Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide in Q3 2022, more than double the 1.07 million consensus analyst forecast.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 October 2022 16:23 IST
Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers

Netflix had earlier reported a subscriber loss for the first time in over a decade

Highlights
  • Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers worldwide between July-September
  • Netflix now has a total of 223.1 million subscribers
  • OTT platform's share prices beat Wall Street predictions

Netflix reversed customer losses and provided a slightly more bullish outlook than Wall Street expected, projecting a new ad-supported streaming option would help attract 4.5 million subscribers by year's end.

From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double the 1.07 million consensus forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

During the quarter, Netflix released the final episodes of sci-fi hit Stranger Things plus serial-killer series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

The streaming giant is working to kick-start membership growth after a sudden decline in the first half of the year, when the company's subscriber base shrunk by 1.2 million amid a rocky global economy and growing competition for online video viewers. Netflix now has a total of 223.1 million subscribers around the world.

Most established services have stopped growing in the US, where the market has reached maturity. Newer entrants, such as Paramount Global's Paramont+, are picking up market share thanks to live sports programming.

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix noted that rival media companies are losing money as they try to attract streaming viewers.

"Our competitors are investing heavily to drive subscribers and engagement, but building a large, successful streaming business is hard," the letter said.

Netflix estimated that competitors would end 2022 with combined operating losses of "well over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 8300 crore)," compared with Netflix's annual operating profit of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,500 crore) to $6 billion (roughly Rs. 50,000 crore).

For the third quarter, Netflix topped Wall Street projections with revenue of $7.9 billion (roughly Rs. 65,500 crore), up 6 percent from a year earlier. Earnings were $3.10 (roughly Rs. 260) per share.

The company's forecast of 4.5 million customer pickups by the end of 2022 came in slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, which had averaged 4.2 million. For the fourth quarter, Netflix is projecting revenue of $7.8 billion (roughly Rs. 64,700 crore) - a sequential decline it blamed on the strong value of the US dollar.

Netflix is launching a $7-per-month (roughly Rs. 600) streaming plan with advertising in early November to attract cost-conscious customers, a move executives had long resisted. Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and other companies also offer, or plan to offer, ad-supported options in the battle for audiences.

While Netflix is making various changes to propel growth, the company said it remained committed to releasing all episodes at once to allow binge watching.

"We believe the ability for our members to immerse themselves in a story from start to finish increases their enjoyment but also their likelihood to tell their friends, which then means more people watch, join and stay with Netflix," the company said.

A new season of British royalty drama The Crown and a sequel to 2019 movie Knives Out also will be released during the fourth quarter.

© Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dahmer &ndash; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Mystery
  • Duration 8h 56min
  • Cast
    Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned
  • Director
    Carl Franklin, Clement Virgo, Jennifer Lynch, Paris Barclay, Gregg Araki
  • Music Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, David McMillan, Mathew Hart, Todd Kubrak, Reilly Smith, Lou Eyrich, Rashad Robinson, Richard Jenkins
  • Production
    Netflix, Prospect Films, Ryan Murphy Productions
  • Certificate 18+
The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki
  • Music Rupert Gregson-Williams, Lorne Balfe, Martin Phipps
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss, Benjamin Caron, Andrew Eaton
  • Production
    Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Warner Bros, Walt Disney
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Related Stories

Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  2. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  5. Apple TV 4K (2022) With Better Performance, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Eleven More Deaths Linked to Crashes Involving Vehicles With Automated Technology, US Government Data Shows
  2. Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000
  5. Google Doubling Down on Investment in Its Own Hardware: Report
  6. Twitter Staff Stock Accounts Locked Ahead of October 28 Deadline to Close Deal With Elon Musk: Report
  7. Bitcoin Price Falls Back to $19,300 After Market Correction Wipes Away Tuesday's Gains
  8. Elon Musk Says Starlink Yet to Receive US Government Funding for Services in Ukraine
  9. Spotify’s Diwali Hub Is Out Now on Android, Blend Playlists With A.R. Rahman and More
  10. iPhone 14 Plus Production Said to Be Cut by Apple as Company Re-Evaluates Demand: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.