Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Will Not Add State Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation

Netflix Will Not Add State-Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation

It is unclear how Netflix will be impacted by its decision.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2022 11:24 IST
Netflix Will Not Add State-Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Netflix declined to comment on timing or whether company has held conversations with Russian regulators

Highlights
  • Netflix launched its service in Russia in October 2020
  • It is unclear how the service will be impacted by its decision
  • Russia is one the 190 countries were Netflix is available

Netflix said on Monday that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require the streaming service to distribute state-backed channels.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," said a Netflix spokesman in a statement, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Politico first reported that Netflix, which launched its service in Russia in October 2020, would fall under the new Russian regulations requiring compliance on March 1.

The regulations, overseen by Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, require audiovisual services with more than 100,000 subscribers in that country to distribute 20 free-to-air news, sports, and entertainment channels.

The Netflix spokesman declined to comment on timing or whether the company has held conversations with Russian regulators. It is unclear how the service will be impacted by its decision.

Russia is one the 190 countries were Netflix is available.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Netflix, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis, Russia Was, Ukraine Attack, Vladimir Putin
Ukraine-Russia Crisis: A Free-for-All but No Crippling Cyberattacks Yet

Related Stories

Netflix Will Not Add State-Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  2. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  3. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  4. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  5. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: A Free-for-All but No Crippling Cyberattacks Yet
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  9. OnePlus Said to Launch New Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  2. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Honor Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
  4. Netflix Will Not Add State-Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation
  5. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: A Free-for-All but No Crippling Cyberattacks Yet
  6. Cryptocurrencies Register Profits as Bitcoin Overtakes Russian Ruble Amid Ukraine Crisis
  7. Twitter to Label Tweets Linking to Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
  8. Waymo, Cruise Gets California Permit for Autonomous Vehicle Service for Passengers
  9. Facebook-Parent Meta to Block Access to Russia’s RT, Sputnik in EU Amid Ukraine Crisis
  10. TikTok Asked by Russia to Not Recommend Military Content to Minors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.