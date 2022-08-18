Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix's Ad Supported Tier May Block Download of Shows and Movies for Offline Viewing

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Block Download of Shows and Movies for Offline Viewing

Netflix is planning to roll out the ad-supported level by early next year.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 18 August 2022 14:48 IST
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Block Download of Shows and Movies for Offline Viewing

Netflix has been losing customers and faces competition from Walt Disney, Amazon, and Warner Bros.

Highlights
  • Netflix is strictly limiting the frills on the ad-based service
  • Netflix has been losing customers
  • Netflix's app has additional hidden references to its ad expansion

Netflix isn't planning to let users of its new ad-supported tier download shows and movies to their devices for offline viewing, according to code found inside of the company's iPhone app, removing a feature that customers enjoy on its regular service.

The move suggests Netflix is doing what it can to distinguish the upcoming service from its current offerings. The streaming giant, which eschewed advertising for years, is planning to roll out the ad-supported level by early next year. But hints about the new service are already reflected in code hidden within its iPhone app.

“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” according to text in the app that was discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg News. The code also suggests that users won't be able to skip ads - a common move in the streaming world - and playback controls won't be available during ad breaks.

Netflix declined to comment. Given that the service's launch is several months away, it's likely that the company's plans aren't yet final and its approach could still change.

Still, the early clues suggest Netflix is strictly limiting the frills on the ad-based service. With its regular plans, users can download content for viewing in places without reliable internet access, such as airplanes. The lack of that option could help Netflix upsell users to its higher-end tiers after it hooks them on the ad-supported version. The Los Gatos, California-based company has already said that it won't offer all of its content on the ad tier.

Netflix has been losing customers and faces competition from Walt Disney, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max. Last quarter, it shed 1.3 million customers in the US and Canada, its biggest region.

Rival services such as Disney's Hulu, Warner Bros.' HBO Max, and Comcast's Peacock already rely on ad-supported tiers to fuel growth. The budget versions of services like HBO Max also turn off the downloading option.

Netflix's app has additional hidden references to its ad expansion, including text about helping Netflix tailor ads to specific users. “Now, let's set up your ad experience. We just need a few details to make sure you get the most relevant ads on Netflix. It'll be really quick, we promise!” one message reads.

The ad-supported tier will provide a cheaper alternative to customers scared off by the service's rising prices. The service's premium level, which offers 4K resolution and up to four streams at the same, is $20 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month in the US.

Netflix has previously said the ad-based service will be available in multiple regions and that Microsoft will serve as its sales and technology partner for the advertising system.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, iPhone
Nothing Phone 1 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000 Across All Variants: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Block Download of Shows and Movies for Offline Viewing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  6. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  7. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A May Have Received 3C Certification
  9. Ratan Tata Backs Startup That Helps Seniors Befriend Young Graduates
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Plenty of Optimisations
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Shares Surge After Advance Payments to DoT for 5G Spectrum Purchase
  2. Asset Managers Tighten Controls on Personal Communication Amid ‘WhatsApp’ Crackdown on Banks
  3. UPI to Provide Hassle-Free QR Code-Based Transactions to Indians in UK
  4. South Korean Police Seizes Crypto for Non-Payment of Fines as Part of Pilot: Report
  5. Vietnam Orders Technology Firms, Telecom Operators to Store User Data Locally, Set Up Local Offices
  6. Pebble Venus With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  8. Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  9. New BuckETH on the Block(chain): KFC India Debuts Signature Bucket in Virtual Avatar as NFT
  10. Google Pixel Tablet Could Run 64-Bit Version of Android 13; May Reduce Memory Usage: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.