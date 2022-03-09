Technology News
  MobiKwik Posts First Ever Profit in December 2021 Quarter Ahead of IPO

MobiKwik Posts First-Ever Profit in December 2021 Quarter Ahead of IPO

MobiKwik has seen almost two times growth in revenue.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 March 2022 13:21 IST
MobiKwik Posts First-Ever Profit in December 2021 Quarter Ahead of IPO

Photo Credit: Google Play

In the period ended December 31, 2021, MobiKwik had clocked a revenue of around Rs. 400 crore

Highlights
  • MobiKwik became profitable in the December 2021 quarter
  • MobiKwik Recorded profit of around Rs. 7 crore in Q3 2021-22
  • The company expected to close the year at Rs. 550-600 crore

IPO-bound fintech firm MobiKwik became profitable in the December 2021 quarter and expects to close the current financial year with almost two times growth in revenue, a top company official has said.

MobiKwik co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Upasana Taku told PTI that the company recorded profit of around Rs. 7 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22, after losing money in the first and second quarters.

"In the last quarter, the company achieved profitability for the first time. We expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter as well. We expect our full financial year (FY) of 2022-23 to be profitable.

"This really validates our theory and the message that we have been giving that it is possible in the Indian fintech space to build a fast pace growth model while at the same time make money," Taku said.

Sharing details of the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, Taku said the company has achieved revenue of around Rs. 400 crore, which is 86 percent growth on a year-on-year basis.

"Given this, we expect that we will be closing the year at Rs. 550-600 crore which is two times of our last financial year," Taku said.

She said in order to achieve Rs. 300 crore of revenue in FY'21, the company had a cash burn of Rs. 98 crore, which is negative 32 percent in terms of EBITDA as percentage to revenue.

"To reach this Rs. 400 crore we have overall losses of Rs. 78 crore for the nine month period, which is negative 19 percent. This is a massive improvement from negative 32 percent to 19 percent for the nine month period," Taku said.

She added that there are traditional financial institutions which are clocking huge profits but their growth rate is in the range of 20 percent, and then there are startups which are showing 100-150 percent growth but are hugely loss making.

"I think this is the fine balance that MobiKwik as a late-stage, mature company is trying to straddle where we are able to showcase 100 percent revenue growth and at the same time reaching break-even," Taku said.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MobiKwik, Upasana Taku
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro in New Alpine Green, and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini in Green Colour Launched
Amazon's Business Closely Entwined With China, Suppliers Linked to Forced Labour: Watchdog Group

MobiKwik Posts First-Ever Profit in December 2021 Quarter Ahead of IPO
