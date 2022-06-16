Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Will Automatically Redirect Internet Explorer Users to Edge

Microsoft Will Automatically Redirect Internet Explorer Users to Edge

Microsoft's Internet Explorer has now officially retired after 27 years of service.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 16 June 2022 14:25 IST
Microsoft Will Automatically Redirect Internet Explorer Users to Edge

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Windows Blog

Microsoft has said that the future of Internet Explorer is now Microsoft Edge

Highlights
  • Microsoft said that the future of Internet Explorer is Microsoft Edge now
  • Users will reportedly get to see a prompt about the new application
  • Microsoft will release an update regarding the disability of the browser

Microsoft will start redirecting the Internet Explorer users to the Edge browser automatically over the next few months. Microsoft recently announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer and said that the future of Internet Explorer is now Microsoft Edge. Users will see a prompt when using Internet Explorer saying that the browser is no longer supported, and they'll need to use Microsoft Edge. Also, Microsoft will soon release an update that will permanently disable Internet Explorer on Windows. Internet Explorer has officially retired after 27 years of service.

As per the blog post, by Microsoft, users who're still using Internet Explorer will be redirected to the Microsoft Edge browser automatically when the browser icon is clicked. Consumers or business owners who use Internet Explorer for their services will get to see a prompt about the redirection, which will then take them to the Edge browser. If a site needs Internet Explorer support, then it would still be opened in Microsoft Edge, but with IE mode. Microsoft will also add a "Reload in IE mode" button in the Edge toolbar to make it easier for users.

While explaining the situation, Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise, says, “Eventually, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows Update, at which point the Internet Explorer icons on their devices will be removed.”

The retirement of Internet Explorer will affect Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT supported versions.

internet explorer microsoft website microsoft

Example of a message informing users they are being redirected to Microsoft Edge
Photo Credit: Microsoft

“Internet Explorer will not be immediately removed on all these versions today but will be progressively redirected to Microsoft Edge on all these devices over the next few months,” says Lyndersay.

Moreover, Lyndersay also revealed that “for certain versions of Windows currently in support and used in critical environments, we will continue to support Internet Explorer on those versions until they go out of support. These include all currently in-support Windows 10 LTSC releases (including IoT) and all Windows Server versions as well as Windows 10 China Government Edition, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates (ESUs).”

As mentioned above, Microsoft recently announced the retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years of service.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Windows, Windows 10, Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, Education, IoT, Windows 8.1, Windows 7
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Elista Smart LED TV Lineup Launched in India, Powered by webOS TV: Price, Specifications
Oppo Reno 7A With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched

Related Stories

Microsoft Will Automatically Redirect Internet Explorer Users to Edge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India On June 23: Details
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Mi Smart Band 7 Alleged BIS Certifications Hints India Launch Soon
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  10. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Reportedly Working on a Subscription Plan With Exclusive Features
  2. Huawei Enjoy 50 With Kirin 710A, Harmony OS 2.0 Goes on Sale: All the Details
  3. Fastest-Growing Black Hole in the Universe, 7,000 Times Brighter Than the Entire Milky Way
  4. Dakota Johnson Plans to Make Madame Web a ‘Very Cool’ Character
  5. Avatar: The Last Airbender Franchise to Expand With Three New Animated Movies
  6. Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G
  7. Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 
  8. Dead Star Caught Ripping Apart Planetary System in a Rare Incidence of Cosmic Cannibilism
  9. Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Details
  10. Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.