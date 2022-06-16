Microsoft will start redirecting the Internet Explorer users to the Edge browser automatically over the next few months. Microsoft recently announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer and said that the future of Internet Explorer is now Microsoft Edge. Users will see a prompt when using Internet Explorer saying that the browser is no longer supported, and they'll need to use Microsoft Edge. Also, Microsoft will soon release an update that will permanently disable Internet Explorer on Windows. Internet Explorer has officially retired after 27 years of service.

As per the blog post, by Microsoft, users who're still using Internet Explorer will be redirected to the Microsoft Edge browser automatically when the browser icon is clicked. Consumers or business owners who use Internet Explorer for their services will get to see a prompt about the redirection, which will then take them to the Edge browser. If a site needs Internet Explorer support, then it would still be opened in Microsoft Edge, but with IE mode. Microsoft will also add a "Reload in IE mode" button in the Edge toolbar to make it easier for users.

While explaining the situation, Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise, says, “Eventually, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows Update, at which point the Internet Explorer icons on their devices will be removed.”

The retirement of Internet Explorer will affect Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT supported versions.

Example of a message informing users they are being redirected to Microsoft Edge

Photo Credit: Microsoft

“Internet Explorer will not be immediately removed on all these versions today but will be progressively redirected to Microsoft Edge on all these devices over the next few months,” says Lyndersay.

Moreover, Lyndersay also revealed that “for certain versions of Windows currently in support and used in critical environments, we will continue to support Internet Explorer on those versions until they go out of support. These include all currently in-support Windows 10 LTSC releases (including IoT) and all Windows Server versions as well as Windows 10 China Government Edition, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates (ESUs).”

